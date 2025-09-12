Archaeologists discover rare Christian artifact on remote island amid luxury resorts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rare cross was recently uncovered in the United Arab Emirates, shedding light on Christian history during the early Islamic era.

The discovery, made at Sir Bani Yas Island in the Persian Gulf, was announced by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism in August.

The island contains a variety of luxury resorts and wildlife reserves. Though remote, Sir Bani Yas Island is still accessible via water taxis or private planes.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER ANCIENT BAPTISTERY IN FRANCE TIED TO EARLY CHRISTIAN RITUALS

Officials noted in a release that the discovery was part of the first excavation on the island in 30 years. The cross was linked to a local Christian monastery built between the 7th and 8th centuries.

Officials described the artifact as “molded on a plaster plaque, an object believed to have been used by monks for spiritual contemplation.”

A picture of the find shows that the plaque had shattered over time before archaeologists reconstructed it.

The monastery was part of a large complex that included a church and a place where “senior monks retreated for periods of contemplation and ascetic seclusion,” according to officials.

ARCHAEOLOGIST UNEARTHS MYSTERIOUS CHRISTIAN SETTLEMENT HIDDEN AWAY FOR CENTURIES

“The style of the cross shows similarities with finds from Iraq and Kuwait, and is linked to the Church of the East, which has origins in ancient Iraq,” the statement added.

Christianity spread through the Arabian Peninsula between 300 and 500 A.D. After the Arab conquests, Christians and Muslims coexisted in modern-day Abu Dhabi.

The monastery was “peacefully abandoned” before 800 A.D., according to officials.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chair of the culture and tourism department, called the discovery “a powerful testament to the UAE’s profound and enduring values of coexistence and cultural openness.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He added, “It stirs within us a deep sense of pride and honor and reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not a modern construct, but a principle woven into the very fabric of our region’s history.”

“A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient site, has also been built adjacent to the visitor center.”

Officials added that the Sir Bani Yas church and monastery site is open to the public, offering Christian tourists a chance to connect with their religious history.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“[The site has] a small exhibition of artifacts from previous excavations, such as glass chalices, a cross-shaped stucco, and a stamp seal with a scorpion motif,” the statement added.

“A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient site, has also been built adjacent to the visitor center.”

Early Christian artifacts and discoveries are of high interest to archaeologists, and countless finds are made each year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Egyptian officials announced that they had found two Christian churches in Egypt that are over 1,500 years old, including one that contains a mural of Jesus.

Source