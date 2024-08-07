‘Best skin in decades’: Shoppers 60+ love this collagen cream, on sale for $23

Finding an anti-aging face cream that actually works is hard enough, but finding one that’s effective and affordable can seem downright impossible. Nearly 7,500 shoppers say Simply Vital Anti-Aging Recovery Cream is the perfect way to achieve youthful-looking skin at home, and it’s just $23 right now.

Amazon This top-selling cream is packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients including collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid. $23 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

In-office collagen treatments can cost hundreds of dollars — comparatively, under $25 for a whole jar of collagen cream that you can incorporate into your at-home beauty routine is a steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The fast-acting face cream is packed with retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin. It’s also infused with antioxidant-rich avocado and jojoba oils, which help soothe and protect skin.

The paraben-free moisturizer is noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog pores and can be used both morning and night. Even better, it comes in a jar with a built-in pump to keep the cream clean and germ-free. While it’s technically a face cream, many shoppers also love using it on the neck and décolleté.

Science doesn’t lie — collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid are key for aging skin. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers of all ages and skin types rave about how well Simply Vital Anti-Aging Recovery Cream works — nearly 7,500 Amazon reviewers have awarded the product a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One user wrote, “I use this for fine lines, crow’s feet and dry, dull skin. Both of my daughters use this product. I am going to be 73 and my skin looks great. Love this product.”

“Have been looking for a moisturizer and rejuvenating cream for my 60-something skin. I love this because it is nongreasy and I can already see a difference in how my skin looks and feels. The design of the container is great as well. You can get just the right amount in just a light press of the top,” wrote another.

A third shopper said: “This was just another face cream to try on my dry and sensitive older skin. After a few weeks, I now have the best skin I’ve had in decades.”

“My 60+ skin loves this cream,” raved a final fan. “I’ve seen fewer lines, evened skin tone and soft firm skin. I would highly recommend this cream. It’s a keeper.”

Cons 👎

Some reviewers had complaints about the amount of cream included, and the packaging itself. “The product is good. I especially liked the texture. It moisturizes well. … However, there is a minuscule quantity of product in this jar. The complex design of the dispenser hides the fact that the entire jar would fit in a container one-third to one-fourth its size,” critiqued a customer.

Another added, “The pump stopped pumping up the cream; the [bottle is still clearly full] so that’s not the issue. Disappointed in this feature of the bottle.”

Amazon The jar’s built-in pump is meant to help you get a just-right amount every time. $23 at Amazon

