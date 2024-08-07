BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE MAKES SOUTHEAST ASIA DEBUT IN SINGAPORE

Limited-Time Gift Shop To Feature Blue Bottle’s Craft Instant Coffee, Premium Matcha, and Select Merchandise at Japanese Fashion Retailer LUMINE’s new Flagship Location in Raffles City Center.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Bottle Coffee is set to make its debut in Southeast Asia, with a gift shop at the new LUMINE Singapore global flagship store in Raffles City Shopping Center, opening for a limited time beginning August 27. LUMINE, a prominent Japanese retailer known for sharing Tokyo style, culture and design, provides an ideal setting for Blue Bottle’s introduction to Singapore. This gift shop not only marks Blue Bottle’s first engagement in SIngapore but also celebrates the partnership with LUMINE and the rich influence of Japanese culture on the brand. The gift shop is a first step for a broader introduction of the full Blue Bottle Coffee experience planned for Singapore.

Designed to introduce Blue Bottle to Singaporean coffee lovers, the gift shop will spotlight Blue Bottle’s innovative instant coffee and premium matcha offerings. Visitors can explore and purchase a curated selection of merchandise, including the smooth and flavorful Craft Instant Espresso , the indulgent New Orleans-Style Craft Instant Coffee Blend , and ceremonial-grade Craft Matcha from Uji, Japan. A variety of drinkware and accessories for enjoying Blue Bottle’s instant coffee and matcha will also be available for purchase, as well as an exclusive Singapore reversible tote bag.

Beginning August 31, the gift shop will feature an exhibition that chronicles Blue Bottle Coffee’s journey over the past 20+ years. This exhibit will highlight pivotal moments in the company’s history, emphasizing its California Bay Area roots, expansion into Japan–Blue Bottle’s first international market–and the innovative steps leading to the development of its Craft Instant Coffee. This display aims to offer visitors insight into how Blue Bottle’s journey has been shaped by both its California roots and Japanese influences, while also showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and its mission to bring exceptional specialty coffee to a global audience.

