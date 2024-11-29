Saturday, November 30, 2024
Black Friday Deals on AiRROBO Innovative Home Solutions!

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This Black Friday, upgrade your home with cutting-edge cleaning and grooming devices at unbeatable discounts. Whether you’re simplifying your daily chores or pampering your pets, we’ve got you covered. Check out our best-selling products and exclusive offers below!

AiRROBO Store Black Friday Deal

AiRROBO T20+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $220

Elevate your cleaning experience with the T20+. Equipped with USLAM Air 5.0 & LiDAR Navigation, it maps your home with precision for efficient cleaning. Enjoy a hassle-free self-emptying station that stores dust for up to 60 days. With its 3-in-1 capabilities—sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping, and dual-capacity (350ml dust box + 340ml water tank), the T20+ makes spotless cleaning effortless.

AiRROBO P20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $30

Compact yet powerful, the P20 boasts 2800Pa suction power and a floating scraper strip design for thorough dirt removal. It offers 120 minutes of runtime and automatically recharges when needed. Get a high-performance cleaning experience at a budget-friendly price! 

AiRROBO P30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Black Friday Deal: Enjoy up to $150

For homes needing deep cleaning, the P30 is a game-changer. With 3000Pa of suction power and a sleek 3-inch slim design, it navigates tight spaces with ease. Its 3-in-1 functionality combines sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping to tackle every mess efficiently. 

AiRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Dryer 

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $20

Keep your furry friends looking their best with the PG100! It features 12000 Pa suction power, a 2L large-capacity dust cup, and an ultra-quiet 50dB low noise design, ensuring stress-free grooming for pets and owners alike. 

AiRROBO PG50 PLUS Pet Grooming Dryer

Black Friday Deal: Get up to $20

This all-in-one grooming solution includes 7 multifunctional tools, such as a grooming brush, electric clipper, and paw trimmer. With 11000Pa suction, a 2.5L large capacity, and a 65dB low noise design, it offers professional-grade pet care in the comfort of your home. 

AiRROBO PC10 Pool Cleaner

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $400

Simplify pool maintenance with the PC10. Its 3 cleaning modes—automatic, floor-only, and wall-only—ensure spotless pools every time. Powered by a 5200mAh high-capacity battery, it delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime. Enjoy smarter cleaning with bow-shaped smart navigation for comprehensive coverage. 

Don’t miss these amazing deals! Make this Black Friday your chance to own the latest in cleaning and grooming innovation.

Contact:
Kristy Luo
sihui.luo@ubtrobot.com 

