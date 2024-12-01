Black Friday tool deals include a DeWalt cordless drill for $99

This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon, and it’s only dipped lower than its current sale price twice this year. While itmight look compact, it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don’t have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.

“Lightweight yet powerful,” said one convert. “It’s very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. … I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!”

