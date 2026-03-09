SYDNEY, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has announced the Australian launch of its new Elite 400 wheeled power station, available from March 9, 2026. Combining nearly 4kWh of high capacity with suitcase-like mobility, the Elite 400 rolls around to support home backup, outdoor activities, small businesses, and off-grid operations.



BLUETTI Launches Elite 400 Rolling Power Station in Australia

Roll-in Power for All Scenarios

Despite its large capacity, the Elite 400 is designed for easy transport. A pull rod, durable wheels, and integrated handles allow one person to move the unit between locations, from living room to vehicle to worksite.

Built for versatility, the Elite 400 provides 2,600W of continuous AC output, with up to 3,900W lifting power to handle high-startup appliances, including fridges, freezers, induction cooktops, and power tools. Its pure sine wave output through seven versatile ports offers stable, clean power delivery for DJ setups, market stalls, and outdoor events.

Long-Lasting Operation, Least Downtime

On a full charge, the Elite 400 can operate a 50W portable fridge for over 131 hours, a 1,000W ice maker for approximately 3.2 hours, or a 120W speaker for about 25 hours, supporting extended use without refuels, emissions, or noise.

When it’s depleted, the AC+solar combined input of 3,300W gets it back to 80% recharge in one hour under optimal conditions. This fast turnaround ensures non-stop operation for rural farms, remote properties, and off-grid sheds seeking clean and cost-effective energy solutions.

Fast UPS Backup with Smart Control

As an interrupted power supply, Elite 400 switches to battery power within 15ms, keeping security cameras, POS machines, and work-from-home gear intact during sudden outages. Its 3W ultra-low self-consumption guarantees long standby periods.

Smart monitoring and control are available through the BLUETTI app via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Users can track real-time power usage, schedule charging, and automate power routines for day-to-day convenience.

The BLUETTI Elite 400 will retail at AUD $2,999 on the official BLUETTI Australia website from March 9, 2026.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home power backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing patent portfolio, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 4 million users across 110+ countries.

Source