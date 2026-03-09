TelkomMetra Streamlines Business Portfolio, AdMedika Group Poised to Enter a New Growth Phase on Regional Level Under Fullerton Health

A Strategic divestment steps to strengthen the fundamentals of TelkomGroup as the main holding and focus on the core business of digital and telecommunications

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PT Multimedia Nusantara (TelkomMetra), as one of the subsidiaries of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) (together, the TelkomGroup) has officially signed a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement (CSPA) marking a critical and strategic step toward the full divestment of PT Administrasi Medika (AdMedika), including its subsidiary TelkoMedika (together, the AdMedika Group), to the Fullerton Health group of companies (Fullerton Health). This move is aligned with the state-owned enterprise (SOE) streamlining agenda mandated by Danantara to TelkomGroup, which has become one of the focus areas of the TLKM 30 transformation program. As part of the implementation of TelkomGroup’s transformation strategy, this portfolio restructuring and streamlining effort aims to strengthen focus on Telkom Group’s core business in the telecommunications and digital sectors, while opening new business opportunities for AdMedika Group to expand nationally and into the regional market.



AdMedika Group has entered a new growth phase following the signing of a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement (CSPA) between TelkomMetra and Fullerton Health.

AdMedika Group, a company that provides technology-based health administration services (third party administrator/TPA), has established a strong track record in providing claims management solutions and healthcare services to corporations and institutions in Indonesia. Amid increasingly competitive dynamics in the healthcare and insurance industries, AdMedika Group’s sustainability and accelerated development are considered to be better supported by a strategic shareholder whose business is aligned with AdMedika Group’s operations.

President Director of TelkomMetra, Pramasaleh Haryo Utomo, stated, "The signing of the CSPA with Fullerton Health, which marks a step toward the full divestment of AdMedika Group, is a carefully measured decision made by upholding the principles of Good Corporate Governance, based on comprehensive business considerations, and aligned with TelkomGroup’s transformation to strengthen its focus on the core business and to create long-term value."

The CSPA between TelkomMetra as seller and Fullerton Health as buyer was signed on 4 March 2026.

"This acquisition reflects Fullerton Health’s commitment to strengthening our presence and contribution to Indonesia’s healthcare landscape. AdMedika Group has been thoughtfully developed within the TelkomGroup into a trusted and highly comprehensive healthcare administration platform, built on strong governance, digital innovation and clinical discipline. These qualities closely align with our own capabilities and values. We see this acquisition as an important step toward expanding access to high quality healthcare for the people of Indonesia and across the region," said Ho Kuen Loon, Group of CEO Fullerton Health.

"This creates an opportunity to enhance service delivery and better meet the evolving needs of patients, clients and partners across the country."

Fullerton Health, which shall be the new owner of AdMedika Group upon completion of the acquisition pursuant to the CSPA, brings deep regional experience and proven operational capabilities across Asia’s healthcare and benefits landscape. The combined strengths of both organisations create a broader platform for growth, pairing the AdMedika Group’s strong local foundation with Fullerton Health’s regional expertise in managed care, healthcare provider networks and digital health. This positions the expanded platform to scale more effectively, advance innovation, and reinforce AdMedika’s leadership in TPA solutions in Indonesia, while opening pathways for future expansion across the wider region.

About AdMedika Group

AdMedika Group, acquired by TelkomGroup through TelkomMetra in 2010, is a third party administrator (TPA) company with the largest network in Indonesia, providing claims management solutions, provider network management, and integrated digital health services for corporations, insurance companies, and institutions. As part of the national healthcare ecosystem, AdMedika combines technological excellence with proven operational capabilities to deliver fast, accurate, and transparent services to customers. For more information, visit https://www.admedika.co.id/.

About Fullerton Health

Established in 2010, Fullerton Health is a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in Asia Pacific. Operating across nine markets, the Group runs approximately 550 healthcare facilities and partners with more than 20,000 providers, delivering end-to-end services spanning managed care, primary care, diagnostics, speciality services and ancillary solutions.

Supported by a workforce of almost 8,000 employees, Fullerton Health serves over 26,000 corporate clients and facilitates beyond 14 million healthcare transactions annually, impacting more than 4 million lives across the region.

Combining clinical excellence, corporate healthcare expertise and digital innovation, Fullerton Health is committed to delivering seamless, accessible and trusted healthcare for all. For more information, visit https://www.fullertonhealth.com/.



AdMedika customer service officers provide technology-based healthcare administration support, delivering fast and reliable claims management solutions to corporate and institutional clients across Indonesia.

An AdMedika medical professional supports the operations team to ensure accurate and high-quality healthcare administration services

