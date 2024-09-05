‘Bye-bye, flakes’: This fan-favorite scalp massager is down to just $7

Nobody likes having a dry scalp: the itching, the scratching, the flaking, the people you’re next to sidling away in fear that you’ve got fleas (or worse). If your scalp needs a little TLC, you may want to head over to Amazon and pick up the Heeta Scalp Massager. So far, more than 115,000 people have given it a five-star rating, saying it helps with oil control, shedding and dandruff. Curious? It’s down to just $7…

Amazon Reviewers say this gizmo helps combat everything from shedding to oiliness to dry scalp. $7 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?💰

Thanks to Amazon, this scalp brush is at the lowest price ever — almost 40% off. (Note there are 22 colors to choose from and prices vary.) Not only will it help get rid of the flakes, but it’ll also enhance your shower time, making it more of a spa-like experience. You’ll no longer be singing the blues in the shower (but do feel free to sing some show tunes).

Why do I need this? 🧐

This scalp brush is made with soft silicone “bristles” attached to its handle. It promises a deep clean, gently exfoliating your scalp without scratching it, and it works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. You can use it in the shower to apply shampoo, of course, but you can also use it on dry hair to give yourself a soothing scalp massage anytime.

Lightweight and affordable, the massager fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to travel with. Since it comes in a ton of different colors, it’s a cinch to find an option you’ll love — but customers are smitten for myriad other reasons, too. “Life-changing,” said one. “Can’t believe I ever lived without it.”

What reviewers say 💬

An army of fans over 115,000 strong rave about adding this scrubber to their shower routine.

Pros 👍

“Bye-bye, flakes!” said one shopper. “My son had really bad flakes in his hair from dry scalp, poor thing. We tried all different kinds of shampoos and creams but nothing worked. I stumbled across this product and thought, why not give it a try? After one use, there were noticeably less flakes. After using it for a week, there were no more flakes.”

A tip from this fan: “I don’t massage more than a couple times clockwise and a couple counter-clockwise in each spot. That seems to prevent a tangling effect. I do love the massaging so much! The handle is designed exactly as one would hold the brush and you don’t have to worry that the brush will slip from your grip. It also comes with a tiny rope to hang in the shower.”

“Decreased my hair shedding,” said a five-star reviewer. “This product is probably my favorite thing I’ve bought this year! I wash my hair every three days and give my scalp a good scrub in the shower with this. First, it feels amazing! Second, I’ve noticed a lot less hair loss in the shower over the past two months, which was the reason I bought it. I’ve also had a significant decrease in dry scalp.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think the handle could be improved.

“I use this in the shower and it’s nice!” wrote a reviewer. “I wish the handle was a little bigger to grab better. Or maybe textured where you hold it so it’s not so slick.”

“I have the kind of greasy hair that is super difficult to clean out,” shared another shopper. “[Now] my hair feels sooo much cleaner. And my psoriasis has been much better. The only drawback that might be better on other ones is that it slips out of my fingers. Some gentle silicone grips on the handle where your fingers go might help!”

Amazon Your manicure will thank you, now that you’re not cracking and chipping your nails trying to relieve all that itching. Save $1 with Prime $8 at Amazon

And if hair thinning is a concern…

Amazon Want to know the secret to Nicole Kidman‘s luscious locks? You’re lookin’ at it. This popular potion has become somewhat of a cult favorite among users who want stronger, fuller-looking hair, and it claims to take effect in as little as three months. Formulated with ingredients like turmeric, caffeine and a mung bean and red clover blend, it’s meant to nourish the hair and scalp while promoting density — just apply one dropperful to your scalp daily and massage it in. Check out our roundup of the best products for thinning hair for more. $64 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

