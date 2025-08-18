Candid Mixers and PT Sukanda Djaya Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

Scaling Indonesia’s First Premium Mixer Brand Nationwide

Just two days after Indonesia commemorates 80 years of independence, a bold wave of local innovation takes center stage in the beverage industry. Candid Mixers – the country’s first homegrown premium mixer brand – is proud to announce a nationwide distribution agreement with PT Sukanda Djaya (SKD), one of Indonesia’s most trusted food and beverage distributors.



Now pouring at Indonesia’s top bars – Candid Mixers, proudly made and delivered across the archipelago by SKD

This partnership marks a milestone moment: an Indonesian-made, bartender-led mixer brand going national with the full force of SKD’s logistics and retail expertise behind it.

“Candid Mixers brings an exciting new dimension to the beverage landscape in Indonesia. As the country’s first locally produced premium mixer brand, it reflects both innovation and quality – values we’re proud to support as we scale their reach nationwide.” – PT Sukanda Djaya



Under the agreement, SKD will distribute Candid’s signature 250 ml SKUs including Imperial Tonic, Club Soda, and Ginger Ale across hotels, bars, clubs, and premium retail channels. New flavours are also on the horizon.

Crafted in Indonesia. Designed for the World.

Created by local bartenders and proudly manufactured in Indonesia, Candid Mixers reflects a modern Indonesian spirit – ambitious, elevated, and ready to lead. Following a strong first half of 2025, the partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for the brand, fueled by increasing demand from hospitality venues seeking high-quality, wellness-aligned beverage options.

Candid has already earned attention nationwide for its bold flavour profiles , design-forward identity, and versatile, alcohol-free appeal – whether poured into a cocktail or sipped straight from the can.

And now, with the launch of Emma, Candid’s AI Bartender, venues and consumers alike can unlock even more creativity. Emma can instantly suggest recipes for signature cocktails, craft alcohol-free pairings, or generate batch-ready serves for events – bringing Candid’s premium mixers to life in new and innovative ways.

Key Distribution Highlights:

Direct fulfillment through SKD’s trusted nationwide network

Immediate availability expansion across hotels, bars, clubs, and modern grocers



Launch of trial packs, retail-ready displays, and co-branded marketing in Q3

This partnership is more than logistics – it is a signal of Indonesia’s growing place on the global beverage map, with Candid leading the way.

Meet Emma: Your AI Bartender

Candid’s new AI Bartender, Emma, can create drink ideas for any occasion – whether you need a refreshing mocktail for a spa day, a signature cocktail for your bar menu, or a batch serve for an event.

Try Emma now – see 3 mocktail and 2 cocktail recipes using Candid Imperial Tonic, one for poolside and one for a night out .

