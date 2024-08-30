‘Confident about my feet again’: Nix rough skin with this $9 callus eliminator

Remember way back when summer began and you faced the prospect of donning swimsuits, sundresses, flowy pants … and, gulp, sandals? Maybe you splashed out on a pedicure to make your tootsies presentable, but now, with Labor Day upon us, wouldn’t you like a more — much more — affordable way to keep dry, rough skin at bay? While some at-home remedies like Baby Foot can do the job, they take about a week before things start to look better. If you’re hankering for a quick, no-fuss remedy, ProLinc’s Callus Eliminator is a great option. Oh, and while you’re having a look, be sure to peruse the spectacular deals afoot (heh-heh) at Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

Amazon This professional-grade formula helps break down even the most stubborn calluses, leaving you with the freshest feet. $9 at Amazon

ProLinc Callus Eliminator works by softening the existing callus, making it a cinch to buff away. It’s easy to use too: First, soak your feet in warm water until the skin is nice and pink. Spread ProLinc over calluses and wait three to five minutes. Once the gel has had time to soak in, gently slough off the dead skin with a pumice. Finally, wash from the ankle down to get rid of any debris. Want to top off your self-treatment with some extra moisture? A heel rescue cream will make you feel like you just had a spa day.

Over 5,500 shoppers have given this treatment a five-star review. “Miracle product. This has transformed my feet,” one of them wrote. “The lady who does my pedicures asked me what I’ve been using because nothing they used ever worked. I feel confident about my feet again and I am not afraid to show the bottom of my feet.”

Sure, you could head to the salon to take care of calluses, but this little bottle is a whole lot cheaper than a pedi. (Amazon)

“Holy grail of foot care,” said another ecstatic user. “I have badly, and regularly, callused feet … After five to seven minutes of soaking in the callus gel, I used the callus file; what I thought was the callus gel congealing on the file turned out to be my calluses coming off. Still not sure if I am impressed or disgusted, but either way, my feet feel and look amazing!”

Many fans wish they had found ProLinc sooner: “I spent quite a bit of time and money looking for an electric pedicure tool to remove the callus off the ball of my feet,” confessed one. “I’m on my second pedicure callus remover and was searching for a better one when this came up in my search. After reading the reviews I decided to give it a try. Oh, what a relief … my feet don’t hurt anymore after just one application! Not only is this product much more effective at removing calluses, it is also much cheaper!”

“I was kind of skeptical since I’ve never used something like this before, but wow!” said another fan. “I have super thick calluses on my feet that are a huge pain to remove by filing or scraping. Just a little of this solution and they rub right off! The only negative is how annoying it is to apply. You have to be very particular about putting it on only the calluses.”

Amazon Got three to five minutes? That’s all you need for this callus-busting treatment. $9 at Amazon

