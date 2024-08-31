Hurry! Amazon Warehouse’s secret deals — from Apple to Vizio — are selling out

Every shopper knows that good deals rarely last very long, and that if you want to save big you have to act fast. Are you on the prowl for a big score? Well, Amazon has plenty of Labor Day deals going this weekend, but for even deeper discounts, be sure to peek in the Amazon Warehouse. You’ll have to be ready to strike even quicker there, but that hastiness will be sooo worth it. In the Warehouse, you can snag huge savings off big-ticket items from beloved brands such as Vizio, Nintendo and more — all gently used but good as new. You’ll find TVs, air fryers and just about everything else under the sun. Ready? Time to dive in.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

It’s a secret (until now, at least) repository of goodies featuring a ton of excellent brand-name merch — we’re talking tech, kitchen items and more — all on sale. But how?

How does Amazon Warehouse work?

All Warehouse items are either renewed or used. If the item is used, its product page will specify whether it’s like-new or regularly used. No surprises here — you’ll know exactly what to expect. Plus, each product is covered by Amazon’s generous return policy, so you can send it back if you’re not head over heels.

Is it safe?

Yep, but the best practice is to make sure you check the far right-hand side of the page to ensure the item is labeled “Fulfilled by Amazon.” That way, you never have to deal with a third-party seller.

How much stock is there?

A lot. But everything in the Warehouse is first come, first served, and the stock is very limited — often there is just one unit available. So if you see something you like, grab it! Prices fluctuate too, so check in regularly.

Here are some intriguing finds currently on offer.

Ninja Keep your kitchen cool during the doggiest of dog days while you conjure up memorable meals with this top-seller. It combines superior performance and a gorgeous design, featuring a digital timer, an auto-warming mode and a dishwasher-safe stoneware pot that’s big enough to hold family-size chow-downs. $55 at Amazon

VIZIO Need a break from the heat? Curl up on the couch and view your favorite shows on this brilliant 40-inch TV. It has full HD resolution for enhanced graphics and colors and will arrive at your door ready to go with Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more. $118 at Amazon

Apple Apple products are rarely discounted for long, so it’s wise to check Amazon Warehouse for an impressive deal. This iPad features an A-13 bionic chip and 64 GB of storage. The software makes the laptop respond almost instantly to your commands. And it delivers up to 20 hours of use per battery charge. $197 at Amazon

Nintendo Looking for a travel-ready gaming console? Here’s a favorite at nearly $50 off. Want to get your game on while traveling? It’s right there in the palm of your hand. $151 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

