Declutter your home with these professional organizer-approved items, all on sale

Organization is so important for cleanliness, preservation and your general sanity. As a professional organizer and designer, I am always focused on storage and efficiency, as well as aesthetics. Keeping your home tidy is key to maintaining a natural flow and subsequent calm in your spaces. Wayfair is a fantastic resource for storage solutions, both utilitarian and decorative. I found a clever organizer to hold all of those food container lids, drawer dividers to tidy up your socks and undies, and a three-tier rolling cart to add extra storage to your laundry room. Another favorite: This attractive tufted bench that holds extra blankets and pillows is perfect for the foot of your bed. Better yet, all of my picks from Wayfair are on sale — up to 80% off!

So declutter your drawers, organize your home office (it is back-to-school season, after all, straighten up the living room and enter the fall season with a fresh start. I’ve highlighted some of my favorite solutions for each area in your home below. (If you want more, you can check out all of Wayfair’s storage picks here.) All you have to do is take the time to set them up and stay diligent about putting things back in their place. I know you can do it!

For the kitchen

Wayfair Stop wrestling with your pot lids. So simple, but so effective, this divider will keep your cutting boards, sheet pans, and pot lids organized and easy to access. It makes a great file holder, too, but I think it works best as a kitchen cabinet hack. Score one now for just $16. “This sturdy divider fits perfectly under my sink and supports my cutting boards and thin baking pans,” wrote a shopper. $16 at Wayfair

Wayfair This countertop canister set mixes modern and vintage elements — I love it for storing flour, sugar, coffee, tea and even small snacks. With its charming design and a pop of texture, it also adds a warm look to your kitchen. Bonus: As long as you take the lid off, they’re also safe to go in the microwave and dishwasher. “I was looking for something to put sugar and flour in to make space in my pantry but still keep my counters clean and tidy. These are perfect and the design goes with any home decor. I am going to make some labels and put them on the outside as well. Love these!” wrote a shopper. $29 at Wayfair

For the closet

Wayfair Is that silk blouse always sliding off your plastic hangers? Is your favorite knit cardigan constantly snagging on jagged metal edges? Here’s a pro tip: These hangers will change your life. First of all, they’re sleek and slim, gaining you a ton of space in the closet. The fact that they are all uniform prevents hanger tangles — no more of those dry cleaner abominations, please. And the flocking keeps your clothes on the hanger, so no slip-ups. This pack of 100 is on sale for over 45% off. Try them — you’ll thank me. These space-saving hangers get rave reviews from fans. Said one: “Perfect hangers that keep my clothes from sliding off. I love the fact that they are thin yet durable.” This shopper agreed noting that they’re the “best non-slip hangers I’ve ever purchased.” $40 at Wayfair

For the dresser

Wayfair If your bras and underwear are tossed haphazardly in your dresser drawers, you need these little miracle workers. This 12-pack comes in varying sizes — small, medium and large. Storing your bras in the largest of these boxes maintains their shape and longevity. Tuck away undies, socks, ties, belts or anything else you store in your drawers. Find everything easily and quickly— just roll or fold and tuck it away. “This was a huge help for a large drawer where I needed to store socks, body shapers, tights and more. There are many different-sized pieces and they are well-made,” said a Wayfair shopper. $23 at Wayfair

For the basement

Wayfair These all-purpose containers are durable, stackable and clear, so you can see what’s what. I use these in my basement and attic for items that need to be stored long-term like holiday decor. They work equally well to hold bedding, toys, laundry or anything you can dream up, locking it away with clip-close lids. Available in alternate sizes, this 12-pack at nearly 80% off will go a long way. “We use these for everything and I literally mean everything!” raved a five-star reviewer. “They are great for any storage needs you have. My family and I love that you can see through them — that way, you don’t end up going through a bunch of different bins searching for what you need at the time.” $51 at Wayfair

For the laundry room

Wayfair If you’re short on space in the laundry room, this narrow rolling cart is only 13 inches wide, and can likely fit right between your washer and dryer. Keep heavy items, like laundry detergents, at arm’s reach. Stack with extra dryer balls, spot cleaners and other cleaning supplies. Pull it out when needed as a safe place to rest your iron. It works well in the kitchen or bathroom, too. “It’s just what was needed in the laundry room to condense items off the floor. The adjustable shelves made the job perfect,” wrote a fan. Added another: “Perfect piece between the washer and dryer. I put a solid sheet on the top shelf to keep little things from dropping through. It’s solid and practical.” $38 at Wayfair

For the home office

Wayfair September makes me yearn for back-to-school supplies — even if my class days are well behind me. I do WFH, though, and love to have all of my gadgets and gizmos organized on my desk. This gold mesh organizer is equally functional and good-looking. “It’s sturdy and the gold adds a nice flair,” said a shopper about the office essential “It decreases the clutter and holds several things like scissors, pens, stapler, etc. I love it.” $20 at Wayfair

For jewelry

Wayfair I love multi-taskers and this jewelry armoire has everything you need to get yourself ready for the outside world. Not only does it store all of your baubles, but it also has shelves for beauty products. Use the mirror to put on your face, then close and lock the case when you’re done. Three shelves tucked in the back hold handbags and accessories. And it’s all cleverly hidden in a wide-frame full-length mirror. Grab a 45% discount on this do-it-all piece. “Excellent quality. It has sufficient space for my entire jewelry collection which consists of 80 pairs of earrings and 33 necklaces!” wrote a thrilled customer. “… I now have a space where I can see all of my jewels.” $146 at Wayfair

For the bedroom

Wayfair Gain some much-needed storage hidden in this attractive tufted bench. Equally fitting in an entry or living area, this bench works wonders at the end of your bed. Tuck in extra blankets, spare PJs or your decorative pillows at night. Don’t just take my word for it. Nearly 5,000 Wayfair shoppers give it a thumbs up. Said one: “Perfect storage for the end of my bed. Plenty of room for clothes or blankets. It makes a great step stool for the dog to get up on the bed.” $173 at Wayfair

For the shoe closet

Wayfair Space is valuable and anytime you can get a little more of it, I say, go for it. This stylish wood and rattan cabinet hides your footwear away so you’re not tripping over sneakers and flip-flops. It fits up to 12 pairs of shoes and looks gorgeous in your bedroom or entryway. Many Wayfair shoppers shared how “expensive” the viral shoe cabinet looked in their home. “Looks so upscale!” wrote one. Said another, “Beautiful piece! It’s a perfect size and a decorative way to stay organized and not have shoes all over the house.” $125 at Wayfair

For the pantry

Wayfair Make your kitchen more efficient or dress up the dining room with this versatile piece. I’m digging the modern industrial vibe of this hutch that can serve as pantry storage, a buffet or a dry bar. Glass doors keep it airy while walnut-toned drawers store utensils and dry goods. The price is a steal, saving you nearly 70%. “I have a small kitchen and this really comes in handy. I use the bottom to store beverages and extra food storage containers. I put my microwave, toaster and stainless steel seasoning rack on the middle shelf with room to spare,” explained a proud owner. $326 at Wayfair

For the garage

Wayfair If the clutter in your garage has run its course, Wayfair’s cabinet system is a great place to start. Right now, it’s over 45% off, giving you even less of an excuse to put off getting organized. Tuck everything inside the wide unit with three sections, divided into 14 shelves and a drawer for odds and ends. Once you get this amazing solution, you might even be able to fit your car in the garage. Nearly 1,700 Wayfair shoppers give it five stars. Said one: “I love these cabinets. They were a breeze to assemble. They’re sturdy, look clean and are a great storage option for my garage.” $520 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source