SwitchBot Expands the Environment Meter Product Portfolio with Advanced Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor)

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot , a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its popular environmental meter product portfolio with two innovative products designed to provide smarter and more precise environment monitoring, SwitchBot Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor).



This new collection can display indoor and outdoor temperature & humidity, time & date, and comfort level, alongside weather forecasts when used with a SwitchBot Hub. Additionally, SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) can now precisely monitor the CO₂ status of the house.

Multi-functional Smart Environment Meter for Indoors and Outdoors

Equipped with Swiss-made sensors, SwitchBot Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) detect indoor temperature and humidity data every 4 seconds with accuracy within ±0.2°C and ±2%RH, ensuring accurate and rapid feedback. Meanwhile, based on the indoor temperature and humidity data, the devices can also display the comfort level according to prompts set by users themselves.

Moreover, with SwitchBot Outdoor Meter, users can easily access outdoor temperature and humidity data, eliminating the need to step outside. Nonetheless, used with SwitchBot Hubs, the new devices can access online data to display local temperature, humidity, and weather forecasts for up to 12 hours. This feature significantly enhances users’ ability to plan their daily activities and outdoor ventures with greater accuracy.

Monitor Air Quality in a Smarter Way

Highlighting this launch, SwitchBot Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) features advanced Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) technology to monitor CO₂ levels with precision. It can update CO₂ levels as frequently as every second (every 30 minutes in battery mode and every minute in charging mode by default) with an accuracy of ±50ppm within a range of 400-9000ppm, ensuring timely and accurate air quality feedback.

3 Alert Methods for Real-Time Environment Awareness

To keep users informed of any significant environmental changes caused by the changes in temperature, humidity, or CO₂ levels, both devices offer three types of alerts:

Sound Alerts: Emit up to 100dB alarm sound with adjustable volume settings in low, medium, and high, which can be muted through the physical button or app;

Emit up to 100dB alarm sound with adjustable volume settings in low, medium, and high, which can be muted through the physical button or app; Visual Alerts: Alert through number flashing and three different colors on the screen to guide daily activities;

Alert through number flashing and three different colors on the screen to guide daily activities; Online Alerts: Send app notifications or emails while users are away (SwitchBot Hub required);

Seamless Smart Home Integration for Enhanced User Experience

Designed to integrate seamlessly into the SwitchBot Ecosystem, these devices can trigger automated actions when environmental data exceeds the preset limits, such as activating the SwitchBot Circulator Fan or Evaporative Humidifier, while used with a SwitchBot Hub.

Both devices also support voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts, IFTTT, and SmartThings. Users can easily monitor and manage settings through the SwitchBot app, including adjusting the content displayed on the screen. Also, SwitchBot Meter Pro is Matter-compatible, enabling easy integration with various smart home systems when used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled.

Exceptional Longevity and Data Management

SwitchBot Meter Pro functions for up to 12 months on two AA batteries, while Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) features two power modes: Type-C charging and a 12-month battery mode*.

For data storage, the Meter Pro supports 68 days of local storage and up to 2 years of free cloud storage (SwitchBot Hub required) and the Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) supports 40 days of local storage and up to 2 years of free cloud storage (SwitchBot Hub required). Meanwhile, users can effortlessly export data from the SwitchBot app for accurate record-keeping.

*When CO₂ detection occurs every 30 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) will be available on the SwitchBot Official Website Store and Amazon Stores in September, starting from $29.99 / £34.99 / €34.99, and $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99.

