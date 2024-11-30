Diverse Scenarios Unleash Consumption Potential in Xinjin district, Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As autumn gives way to winter, Xinjin district in Chengdu, Sichuan province has launched a wide range of cultural tourism consumption scenarios, attracting a large number of citizens and tourists.



The Chengdu Giant Corn Art Festival 2024, which will run until Dec 15, is underway in the Huawu Renjian Scenic Area in Xinjin district of Chengdu, Sichuan province.

In the district’s Huawu Renjian Scenic Area, the Chengdu Giant Corn Art Festival 2024 is now underway. Dozens of land artists from across the country have created a “Fantastic Art Kingdom” featuring themes such as animals, forests, oceans, and culture, using nearly 200,000 corns and reeds produced in Sichuan. It aims to celebrate the bountiful corn harvest, raise awareness of animal protection, and create a beautiful vision of harmonious coexistence between man and nature through unique forms of expression.

Against the swarms of tourists and the warm winter sunshine, the “Fantastic Art Kingdom” is showcasing its unique charm. Entertainment projects such as the adorable little deer, the indoor ice-snow world and the flower-viewing carousel offer citizens a fantastic experience.

Wang Kun, marketing director of the Huawu Renjian Scenic Area, said in addition to the beautiful art installations, the scenic area also offers four interactive projects—the Corn Graffiti Pavilion, Corn Porters, Corn Rings and Corn Science Popularization, to make citizens feel the unique charm of this year’s corn art festival in an immersive way.

During the activity that lasts until December 15, citizens and tourists can also enjoy the great outdoors in the scenic area where flowers are in bloom in a riot of colors and gain an immersive experience of Xinjin in winter.

In Baihetan National Wetland Park, a newly opened amusement park has become another popular place for parents to play with their children. It is well equipped with sandpits, climbing frames, swings, slides, seesaws and other recreational facilities to meet children’s needs.

In addition to the abundant cultural tourism consumption scenarios, the upcoming Fun Winter activities are also captivating, according to the Xinjin district government.

During the event, citizens and tourists can not only admire the rapeseed flower fields but also participate in a series of activities such as a lantern show, a rural music festival, a food fair, a New Year’s Eve banquet, and a lantern riddle guessing game. These activities offer an immersive experience of Xinjin’s warmth and vitality.

Source