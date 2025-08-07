First lady Melania Trump to continue ‘tradition’ of White House tours following pause

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the White House prepares to begin construction on the addition of a New State Ballroom, the booking of tours for the public has been put on a pause.

Nicholas Clemens, communications director for the first lady, told Fox News Digital that no tours have been canceled.

“Instead, new tour bookings were paused proactively while a collaborative group of White House, U.S. Secret Service, National Park Service and Executive Residence staff work to determine the best way to ensure public access to the White House as this project begins and for the duration of construction,” said Clemens.

The State Ballroom is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings.

The new 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests.

It will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

“The White House tour route has evolved over presidencies, and we look forward to near-term updates about the new State Ballroom,” said Clemens.

“The president and first lady remain committed to continuing the tradition of public access to the People’s House in the present and for the future,” he added.

It is not uncommon for White House tours to be put on pause between each transfer of power.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday during a briefing that the construction is scheduled to begin in September.

It will be “completed long before the end of President Trump’s term,” she said.

President Theodore Roosevelt modernized the White House in 1902, adding the West Wing, while previous first ladies refurbished the state rooms.

“Every first family leaves its mark on the home.”

President Lyndon Johnson added gardens, President Gerald Ford added a swimming pool, and President Barack Obama added a kitchen garden, according to the White House Historical Association (WHAA).

“Every first family leaves its mark on the home, and while some of these changes can be temporary, others continue into the next administration and beyond,” according to WHAA’s website.

Guests had previously entered the East Wing of the White House, proceeding down the East Colonnade.

Rooms on the White House tour included the Vermeil Room, Library, China Room, Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room and the State Dining Room.

