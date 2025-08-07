JCPenney is selling Nike slides for $32, and fans say they’re ‘extremely comfortable’

There’s no denying that high heels look good, but when it comes to how they feel on your feet, let’s be honest: They’ll never compare to a cushy pair of slides. Luckily, you can have both! Splurge on a sexy pair of stilettos for a special occasion because you can now save big time on comfy Nike footwear at JCPenney where tons of styles are 20% off. That includes the top-rated Offcourt slide sandals, down to just $32 in both powder pink and a black-and-white combo.

JCPenney

Why is this a good deal? 💰

You don’t have to scour Amazon to see if you can find these sandals for cheaper. We already did, and we’re pleased to report that the JCPenney price is lower. Amazon has one pair for a whopping $58 and another all-black style for $40. If you’re looking for the most stellar deal, your best bet is to grab these shoes at JCPenney ASAP.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Whether you need a light-as-air house shoe or something easy for running errands, these slides are up for the job. They’re made from dual-layered foam that offers a soft, supportive landing with each step, and the strap is lined with jersey so it won’t irritate the top of your foot.

On the fence about the sportier look of these sandals? Don’t for a second think they’re not as versatile as leather designs. You can absolutely slip into these and look good when you’re wearing jeans, shorts, joggers and more.

Another reason to appreciate the rubber construction? These babies won’t get ruined if they get wet, making them great to wear poolside or in a dorm where you’ll be sharing showers with others.

Do your feet a favor — trade in uncomfortable heels and wedges for these gloriously comfy slides. (JCPenney) (JCPenney)

What reviewers say 💬

Fans who own this footwear fave overwhelmingly agree the comfort can’t be beat.

Pros 👍

“Best slides I have bought so far! I wore them walking the Vegas Strip, and my feet felt amazing the entire time! I decided to get the black pair too!!” one traveler wrote.

Another added, “I love these slides. They are so comfortable. The soles are like pillows for your feet.”

Someone else shared, “These are my most prized possession. I wear them every day all the time. I even went through a phase of wearing them on my 6-mile walks. I don’t usually write reviews, but I have had these for three years, and I just needed everyone to know how awesome they are.”

Cons 👎

Because these Nike sandals are only available in whole sizes, finding the perfect fit can be tricky.

“They are extremely comfortable. The only problem is that they run small,” one reviewer explained. “The front strap was too tight. I am a size 8, [but I needed] a size 8.5 so that they would be loose and not tight.”

Another person agreed, adding, “[These sandals are] very comfortable and lightweight! Definitely recommend going half a size up. I’m usually a 7.5, and an 8 fits perfect.”