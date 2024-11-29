Florida fishing captain pulls off surprise boat trip for teen after single mom’s Facebook plea

A Florida mother wanted to give her son a special 13th birthday to remember, so she reached out to her fellow community members for help.

Marie posted on the Tampa Bay Fishing Club Facebook group looking to see if anyone could take her son, Stash, out fishing on a boat for his first time since she is a single parent and quotes for charters were out of her price range.

“To be honest I really wasn’t expecting much from the post, but was blown away by the amount of amazing people who offered and commented,” Marie told Fox News Digital via email.

Through the post, she connected with Captain Todd Young of Reel Memories Fishing Charter who has been running charters for six years in the waters of Tampa Bay.

Young told Fox News Digital via email that he responded to the post and was happy to help.

“Originally [Marie] was looking for a charter for just her son and that can get really expensive. A bunch of people reached out that they would help donate the full price of the trip to get him out since he was a great kid,” said Young.

He added, “It was so nice to see everyone willing to help to get him out for a fun day of fishing. I thought about it for a few days and reached back out to the mom telling her I would take him at no cost to her.”

Young, Marie and Stash all ventured out on a fishing boat on Stash’s birthday.

“It was the best birthday I have ever had being able to fish off a boat and catch so many fish, and I really want to do it again,” Stash told Fox News Digital via email.

Stash reeled in a 30-inch slot snook that he and his mother were able to bring home and cook.

“If he could, he would be fishing every day, all day, and has taught himself pretty much everything he knows by watching YouTube videos and tutorials,” said Marie.

On the charter, Young helped teach Stash a few new fishing techniques.

“In a world that has turned into nothing but all about electronics, I have been so relieved that my son has found a passion outside and away from video games,” Marie added.

