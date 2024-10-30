Florida’s glowing waters among the natural wonders inspiring travelers in year ahead

Expedia has released its “Unpack ’25” report identifying trends that provide insight into travelers’ motivations for next year.

Vrbo, the vacation rental bookings-by-owner site, highlighted the “Phenomena List” trend as a theme for 2025.

Travelers are “seeking out awe-inspiring natural wonders, often planning entire trips around these events,” a spokesperson from Vrbo told Fox News Digital via email about the trend.

“Vrbo found these experiences are designed to offer peace and escape from the hustle of everyday life, with many travelers seeking prime spots for viewing these awe-inspiring natural wonders,” the spokesperson also said.

The top phenomenon that travelers are seeking to explore is the Northern Lights, according to Expedia survey data — with 61% of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the auroras.

“Droves of travelers booked private vacation homes along the path of totality to see the total solar eclipse in 2024, proving people will travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life,” said the Unpack ’25 press release.

Thirty percent of travelers favor seeing geological phenomena such as volcanoes, hot springs and geysers.

Travelers are willing to travel great distances while opting to stay in private vacation homes for these natural wonders — with 80% believing it’s important to stay in accommodations that offer prime viewing, according to Vrbo.

“Americans are most interested in natural phenomena, like chasing the Northern Lights, witnessing synchronized fireflies in Tennessee, or [seeing] bioluminescent plankton in Florida,” said the spokesperson.

In Vero Beach, Florida, during the summer months, visitors can see bioluminescent waters glow brightly.

The light is due to a type of chemiluminescence in which there’s a chemical reaction within a living organism, according to National Geographic.

Plankton are responsible for the bright lights illuminating the waters, which can be seen at night.

Bioluminescent waters have also been spotted on the West Coast, with visitors seeing bright waves on California beaches.

“Kayaking or simply watching the glowing waves at night offers a surreal experience that feels otherworldly. It’s a perfect destination for those looking to witness nature’s brilliance up close,” said the Vrbo spokesperson.

Other domestic locations suggested are the International Dark Sky Park at Arches National Park, Utah, which is known for its views of the night sky free of light pollution.

“The best viewing times are from April through October, making it a great fall destination for astronomy enthusiasts,” suggested a Vrbo spokesperson.

Another natural phenomenon suggested by Vrbo is the synchronous firefly season in the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“The synchronous fireflies are a rare spectacle where thousands of fireflies light up in unison,” said Vrbo.

“This natural event occurs in May and June in the Great Smoky Mountains, drawing visitors from around the country.”

