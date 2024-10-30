Visitors Experience the River in its Glory, focused on Lights, Music, and Food at the 8th Edition of Singapore River Festival

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 8th edition of the Singapore River Festival (SRF), organised by Singapore River One (SRO), concluded this October, welcoming approximately 101,000 visitors over a period of 10 days.

The footfall in 2024 represents a 4% increase from 2023, paving the way for visitors to experience the festival’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, centred around the theme ‘River of Lights and Colours.’

This year’s festival transformed Singapore’s iconic locations along the river, such as the Symphony of Lights display on Read, Cavenagh and Alkaff Bridges. Festival-goers also enjoyed live performances on river cruises and the Boat Quay Promenade with local talents.

A significant step forward in this year’s event was the inaugural partnership with GoRental.SG. Throughout the 10-day festival, GoRental provided a total of 2,208 KWH of clean energy, powering iconic installations like the Symphony of Lights at Cavenagh and Alkaff Bridges. This collaboration helped save an estimated 5.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions, a meaningful contribution toward a more sustainable future for Singapore’s urban spaces. The real-time data-tracking initiative allowed SRF to minimise its environmental footprint and SRO to showcase its efforts towards an eco-conscious event. Alongside GoRental’s clean energy support, BlueSG’s 100% electric car-sharing services provided an environmentally-friendly transportation option for festival attendees.

What stayed with visitors was the theme of ‘River of Lights and Colours’ that paid homage to the Singapore River’s rich history as the heart of trade and culture. With vibrant light shows, music performances, pet-friendly activities, heritage games and guided food tours, SRO created meaningful connections with this festival, linking Singapore’s past, offering attendees an experience that captures the river in today’s urban landscape. The festival wrapped up on a memorable note allowing visitors a reason to celebrate and reflect on the dynamic evolution of Singapore’s iconic river.

For the latest updates and event details about the Singapore River Festival 2024, visit www.srf.sg.

About Singapore River One

Singapore River One (SRO) is a private sector-led partnership charged with the day-to-day management, maintenance, enhancement and marketing of the Singapore River. SRO is the first pilot Business Improvement District (BID) and is a not-for-profit company with a singular focus on leveraging public and private investments, increasing footfall, and enhancing property values within the Singapore River precinct.

SRO is responsible for the place management of the Singapore River precinct – including Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay. It is the intent of SRO that the river be managed as one precinct – one destination – with specialised programs and service delivery methods utilised in each quay as needed and as directed by a 4-year business plan. New partnership initiatives will leverage and pool resources from a variety of public and private sector sources; it will have the involvement and participation of both public and private sector stakeholders, and it will be empowered with the role of implementing the business plan and place managing the Singapore River precinct.

