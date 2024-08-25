Floss before brushing, eat prunes and 7 more tips to upgrade your health this week

Hello, Yahoo Life readers! My name is Kaitlin, and I’m delivering the best wellness tips around the internet.

August is on its way out, and fall is right around the corner — if the arrival of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is any indication. (Just remember not to go overboard on the caffeine … it is an espresso-based drink, after all.) If the end of summer means “back to school” for you and your little ones, read up on these expert parenting tips that can help you navigate the start of the academic year.

Take a peek at the weather in your area and, if you’re looking to the stars for guidance, your horoscope. Then check out these tips below for a healthy week ahead.

🦷 Get your dental routine in order

You may be proud to tell your dentist that you’re both flossing and brushing your teeth regularly, are you doing it in the right order? Flossing before brushing helps dislodge gunk from your teeth before you brush it away, reducing bad breath and potential gum disease.

No matter what you do first, dental hygiene is important — and not just to protect your pearly whites. Good oral health is also linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes and other serious health conditions.

🧦 Pack this for your next flight

You have your eye mask and noise-canceling headphones — but do you really need compression socks for your long flight? It’s a good idea to wear them, according to experts. Dr. Leo Reap, a hematologist at Ascension Michigan, told Health that “blood flow can become sluggish in the veins, pooling in the lower legs” on a flight — particularly those that last more than four hours — which can increase your risk of clots. Compression socks gently squeeze the legs, which helps maintain blood flow and reduces the risk of swelling and clot formation.

Other things you can do to reduce your risk of a blood clot includes getting up and moving on the plane, even if it’s just a quick stretch in the aisle. Staying hydrated can also reduce your risk, so bring a water bottle and sip regularly. (Have to get up and hit the bathroom? Great, you’re moving more already!)

😋 Snack on prunes

Thanks to their high dose of fiber, prunes are ideal for getting things moving in your GI tract, but that’s not the only reason to snack on them. Prunes contain loads of antioxidants, which can lower your risk of chronic issues such as heart disease, and they may actually protect your bone health due to their phenolic compounds, vitamin K and potassium content.

You don’t have to eat them whole to enjoy this fruit: Try chopping them up into your salad or oatmeal, or blend them into your smoothie for a natural dose of sweetness.

🏃 Join a run club — you might find love

Run clubs are all the rage right now, and they’re great for training for marathons or improving your overall fitness level. However, if you’re single, there’s one more reason to get into it: Theresa DiDonato, an associate professor of psychology at Loyola University Maryland, previously told Women’s Health that you’re more likely to find a love connection with people who validate your interests. Maybe that running buddy will become something more?

🦘 Add bursts of energy to your nighttime routine

Winding down is important in the evening, but a new study in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine has found that doing short bursts of exercise can actually help you sleep better. Researchers had participants break up four hours of sedentary TV-watching with three-minute intervals of body weight exercises every 30 minutes, which resulted in participants sleeping nearly 30 minutes longer that night than those who didn’t get up and move. Though the study was small, the researchers believe that this benefit could be linked to improved blood sugar regulation. Consider sneaking in some squats while you’re glued to those NFL games this season.

🍕 Avoid that leftover pizza (sorry!)

Didn’t clean up after your pizza party and want to grab a slice for breakfast? Don’t, experts warn Yahoo Life — that pizza’s been in the “danger zone” (between 40°F and 140°F, where bacteria can rapidly multiply, increasing the risk of foodborne illness) for too long. In the future, put leftovers away within two hours, and try wrapping your slices individually in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Doing so will keep your pizza from taking on any tastes from your fridge (gross) and also help you avoid possible food poisoning.

🧘 Focus on flexibility

New research published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports suggests that flexibility may be tied to longevity. If you’re feeling a bit stiff, you can work on your flexibility in a few ways. One easy thing to incorporate into your routine? Foam rolling — it releases tight muscles and fascia, which increases range of motion and reduces stiffness. You can also sign up (or look online for) Pilates or tai chi classes, both of which are practices that help you maintain and improve your flexibility.

If you want something you can do right now, try this doorway stretch: Stand in a doorway with your arms bent at 90 degrees, place your forearms on the doorframe and step forward. Lean in until you feel a stretch in your chest and shoulders, hold for 30 seconds, then step back. Repeat as needed.

🎮 Play video games for your mental health

Is it time to dig out the PlayStation? A Japanese study published in Nature Human Behaviour found that playing video games for a couple of hours a day improved mental health by reducing psychological distress and increasing life satisfaction. However, these positive effects went away when individuals played for more than three hours a day.

Since this study was done during the pandemic, it’s possible that the results would have been different under other circumstances, the researchers noted. But if you’re already a gamer, it’s a great excuse to play — just keep it to under three hours in order to reap the most rewards.

🐟 Have some fish with your veggies

Eating fish and vegetables might be your best option for reducing the risk of death, especially in very old individuals, according to a study from Loma Linda University. The researchers found that participants on a pesco-vegetarian diet had an 18% lower risk of death compared with non-vegetarians. And while there are health benefits to having a strict vegetarian diet in middle age, in old age living off veggies alone is associated with a slightly higher risk of neurological conditions. Adding fish, researchers found, offers “small but significant advantage.”

Want to try a pesco-vegetarian diet out for yourself? You can start simple by adding more tinned fish into your diet in place of other meat. These fish have a lot of nutritional benefits such as calcium, which can help protect your bones, and omega-3s, which are great for your brain. They’re also shelf-stable and less expensive than the fresh versions, making them easy to incorporate into your meals, be it a Caesar salad or pasta dish topped with anchovies.

