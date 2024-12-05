Get your run in at home with the best treadmill of 2024, tested and reviewed

The ’70s had a lot going on — platform shoes, disco and the birth of the treadmill craze. Treadmills started as bare-bones cardio machines when aerobic exercise was heralded as the best way to keep your heart healthy, but the best treadmills have since morphed into entertainment-packed fitness systems with features like large touchscreens, on-demand classes and Bluetooth speakers.

Quick Overview See 5 more

However, choosing the best treadmill involves more than bells and whistles — it’s about balancing your budget, space and training style to make workouts more convenient and accessible so you can reap all the benefits of cardio exercise.

Regular treadmill training makes you more efficient at daily tasks, explains personal trainer Maria Vazquez, head of training for MyWowFit. “As you do cardio, your heart and lungs get better at supplying oxygen around your body, so you can do longer or more intense workouts without getting tired — that endurance translates to better performance in other physical activities, whether it’s exercise or sports,” she says. A healthier, stronger heart and improved endurance reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Plus, regular cardio leads to better mental health and cognitive function and improved body composition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Time constraints are one of the biggest barriers to maintaining an exercise routine. However, consistent effort is key to reaping the benefits, and having the convenience of working out at home makes staying on track significantly easier. “Having a treadmill at home spares you the trip to the gym so you can fit a workout into your daily schedule — you can use short breaks or free time to do quick sessions whether it’s a brisk walk, jog or high-intensity interval training — the choice to adjust speed and incline gives you the ability to tailor your workout to your preferences,” shares Vazquez.

If you’re already a runner, you’re probably familiar with the perks of hitting the pavement. But did you know treadmills offer more than just a solution for bad weather training? Sara Pope, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor with Life Time Clarendon in Virginia, says one major benefit of treadmills is the wealth of information and customization you gain access to. “Not only can you connect via Bluetooth and/or WiFi to a wearable heart rate device, but the treadmill is a great tool you can use to push yourself out of your comfort zone,” she says. With speed and incline adjustments right at your fingertips, plus a variety of advanced settings, it’s easy to customize your runs to meet your goals.

To uncover how treadmills can enhance your workouts and fit effortlessly into your lifestyle, I consulted five fitness and sports experts, conducted thorough research and worked with a team of Yahoo writers and editors to test 15 treadmills with varying features, speeds and inclines, all at a range of price points. Drawing from my extensive background as a personal trainer and strength and conditioning specialist, I ensured we put the different treads through their paces with walking, running, HIIT and incline workouts to identify the ultimate top performers. After months of research and many sweaty sessions, here’s what made the cut.

Best overall treadmill

Horizon Fitness Deck dimensions: 22″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 15% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 12 mph | Weight capacity: 350 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime frame and motor, 5 years electronics and parts, 2 years labor | Motor: 3.5 CHP | Standout features: Folding, incline, Bluetooth speakers, quick dial controls From an extensive list of treadmills, the Horizon 7.4 AT emerged as the top pick for its exceptional balance of functionality and value. This treadmill is user-friendly, runs quietly, supports up to 350 pounds and conveniently folds for easy storage. It’s also packed with features including an audio jack and Bluetooth speakers, a USB charging port, a cooling fan, a water bottle holder and an energy saver mode. Our tester particularly liked that the machine allows for multiple user profiles. She has two adults (ranging in age from mid-40s to 50s) in her home, along with teens, and she found that everyone was able to create their own profiles and track their own workouts with ease. She noted that this made it easy to track progress, boosting motivation. The built-in heart rate tracker can also sync to running apps like Zwift and the treadmill can connect with Bluetooth to running apps, including Peloton and Studio — meaning you can choose which instructor-led class platform works best for you and your needs. Just use the tablet holder to angle your screen how you like it and follow along with your preferred app. An Amazon reviewer thinks this treadmill improves on Peloton, saying “Treadmill is great. It arrived on time was packaged safely and we couldn’t be happier with our decision. This treadmill is wider and better than the Peloton Tread. I just couldn’t see paying the extra money for Peloton again. We use this tread without a problem via the Peloton apps. Would recommend and would buy again.” The 7.4 AT’s thoughtful design also stands out for interval training. Personal trainer Michael Betts, director of fitness at TrainFitness, recommends using treadmills for interval training by alternating between different speeds and inclines. “This keeps workouts interesting and challenges your body in new ways,” he says. However, not all treadmills have quick adjusting controls, which can make interval changes frustrating. One unique and appreciated feature of this treadmill is the quick-change dials, which speedily adjust the speed and incline. With a max speed of 12 miles per hour and incline up to 15%, you’re well covered for a multitude of training programs and styles. This is especially true given that the belt is on the larger side for a home treadmill at 22-inches wide and 60-inches long. With a wider, longer belt, you’ll have no problem performing sprints or HIIT-style workouts without the risk of stepping off the side or back. However, our tester did notice the belt can feel a bit sticky when changing to higher speeds, which can take some getting used to. Furthermore, our tester noted that the 7.4 AT was easy to assemble with quality instructions, which can’t be said of some of the other treadmills on this list. It’s got a durable frame that limits vibration and comes with a lifetime warranty that includes both frame and motor. A 4-year parts and 2-year service warranty are also included. Pros Easy to assemble

Foldable design saves space

Quiet operation

Numerous speed and incline settings

Multiple user profiles and workout programs

Good value for the price Cons Occasional sticking sensation when changing to higher speeds

Basic screen with limited features

Integrated fan rather ineffective

Heavy to maneuver when folded $1,525 at Amazon

More treadmills we like for 2024

SOLE Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 15% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 12 mph | Weight capacity: 325 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime on frame and motor, 3 years on deck/parts, 1-year labor | Motor: 3.0 HP | Standout features: Quick speed dials, Bluetooth speakers, heart rate monitor, USB port, device holder, reading rack Walking is hands-down one of the best forms of cardiovascular exercise around. In addition to its effectiveness for improving heart health, it’s accessible, affordable and most people can get started without too much fuss. Another benefit? Walkers who want a treadmill to keep their workouts going no matter the weather don’t need all the features that runners may require. This generally means that walkers can get away with paying a little less for a machine that meets their specific needs. During our tests, we found the Sole F63 was an excellent option for individuals who are serious about walking (and want a high-quality machine that can stand up to frequent workouts), but who may not want to pay for every feature a runner may require. This treadmill has a good-sized deck, a max incline of 15% that’s great for adding hill workouts to a routine, a high-quality 3.0 HP motor, an included heart rate-monitoring chest strap and a 325-pound weight capacity. And for any walker who wants to work up to jogging or running, the max speed is more than enough at 12 mph. While the Sole F63 doesn’t have every high-tech feature available, it’s got the basics: Bluetooth-enabled speakers and a tablet holder with a USB charging port, so you can stream and use third-party apps to track your workouts or follow instructor-led programs. You also get free access to Sole’s fitness app which provides additional workout options to keep you motivated. Our tester, who happens to be a personal trainer, had multiple people put the tread through its paces. She said it worked well for all ages and fitness levels and that it was a “great budget treadmill from a solid brand.” That said, she noted that the tread did start to vibrate at higher speeds (around 9 mph), which is why it may be less suited for runners and better for walkers or those who add jogging on an occasional (more casual) basis. The final nice feature for this treadmill is that’s particularly easy to fold thanks to its kick-release mechanism and hydraulics that make lowering, lifting and locking the deck a breeze. Bear in mind, if you’re limited on space, the folding mechanism won’t work miracles. As one Amazon reviewer points out, “Don’t expect to save much room by folding the treadmill up (maybe 8 or so sq. feet of floor space max).” However, they also point out, “What the folding DOES allow is much easier mobility for the treadmill. The folding process and rolling process are very easy and don’t require a ton of effort, which is definitely nice. folding feature isn’t just about saving space.” Pros Good value for the price

Quiet operation

Supportive and non-sticky belt

Easy speed and incline adjustments

Extra storage for water and nutrition

Easy to fold and store Cons Some vibration at high speeds and inclines

No integrated workout programs

Basic monitor with limited technology $1,000 at Amazon

Amazon Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 12% | Max decline: -3% | Max speed: 12 mph | Weight capacity: 300 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: 10 years frame, 2 years parts, 1-year labor | Motor: 3.6 CHP | Standout features: iFIT compatibility, 22″ HD touchscreen, fan, shock absorption, EasyLift™ Assist for folding Treadmills are the machines for runners, helping them train rain or shine, but not all treadmills are created equal when it comes to serious training. The ProForm Pro 9000 earns our top spot as it’s built for runners, supporting incline and decline ranging from 12% to -3%, easy adjusting quick dial controls, a 60-inch belt and access to great programming. Finding and using the programs using the super responsive touchscreen was easy during tests, though you’ll need to adjust your incline manually to follow along with classes. “A more powerful motor can handle higher speeds and incline smoothly,” explains Betts, which is another major benefit of the Pro 9000 — it can handle anything a serious runner can throw at it due to a 3.6 continuous horsepower. This means the motor won’t overheat as easily with high, sustained efforts, so you’ll be able to work longer with smoother functionality and better durability over time. We also noticed how stable and supportive the treadmill is, with fantastic shock absorption and practically no shaking, even at high speeds. Another huge plus is the easy folding tech and wheels that make the treadmill a breeze to store away. However, the treadmill didn’t live up to many Amazon reviewer’s expectations. People report issues with the touch screen, and many feel it’s too expensive for the value it delivers. Pros Compact and easily foldable

Easy to use quick controls

Effective shock absorption

Quiet operation

Variety of workout programs with iFIT Cons Doesn’t auto-adjust inclines

Screen format favors iFit membership $1,699 at Amazon

NordicTrack Deck dimensions: 22″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 12% | Max decline: -3% | Max speed: 14 mph | Weight capacity: 400 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime motor, 10-year frame, 2-year parts, 1-year basic | Motor: 4.25 CHP | Standout features: 24″ pivoting touchscreen, 10,000+ workout library, streaming platform connectivity, auto-adjusting fan If you’re a tech enthusiast, who refuses to settle for anything less than the best features, you’ll love our best techy choice, the NordicTrack C 2450 Treadmill. This treadmill takes tech to the next level with a huge 24-inch HD touchscreen and two premium speakers, delivering an impressive audiovisual experience. Whether you’re watching Netflix or exploring the world through iFIT, the C 2450 makes workouts more engaging. The pivoting touchscreen adds versatility, allowing you to transition to off-equipment exercises like yoga or strength training. However, like the NordicTrack X24, you’ll need an iFIT subscription to unlock the treadmill’s full suite of smart features and maximize the touchscreen’s potential. The “C” in the name stands for Commercial, meaning that this treadmill is closer to those found in a commercial gym setting. In the case of the C 2450, that means a top speed of 14 miles per hour, an excellent incline/decline range and solid construction, with extra perks like water bottle holders and auto-adjusting fans. It also means that this treadmill is big and heavy so you’ll need help if you want to move it. However, the running deck folds up to save space when it is not in use. Pros Big, bright, pivoting 24″ touchscreen with premium speakers

iFIT integration for enhanced workout experience

Direct access to streaming services

Fantastic shock absorption and stability Cons Requires an iFIT subscription for full functionality

Heavy and difficult to move $3,799 at NordicTrack

Peloton Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 67″ L | Max incline: 15% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 12.5 mph | Weight capacity: 300 lbs. | Folding: No | Warranty: Frame, 5 years; motor and belt, 3 years; touchscreen and original components, 1 year | Motor: 2.0 HP AC | Standout features: Belt made of cushioned slats, option for manual mode without electric motor, extra long running space, 32-inch HD touchscreen Peloton is known for its top-of-the-line home workout equipment and its engaging streaming and on-demand classes. Of course, it’s also a brand that’s known for being a bit pricey. We had a die-hard runner test out the brand’s leveled-up Tread+ treadmill to see if it lives up to the hype. Well, as soon as the loaner treadmill arrived at the tester’s house, she sent me a message. “This treadmill is unreal. Even the plastic seems like fancy plastic,” she joked. Really, she’s not wrong — the treadmill does have a few bells and whistles that aren’t found on the other treadmills we tested. For one thing, the belt is made of individual cushioned slats that provide for more give and less strain on the joints while running. It’s also longer than all the other treadmills we tested, providing 67-inches of running space, perfect for tall runners or anyone with a longer stride. The 32-inch HD, tilting touchscreen and soundbar are also larger than any of the other interactive panels we tried, allowing for a more immersive experience, which our tester enjoyed when using the Peloton classes. The last true standout feature is the treadmill’s “free mode,” which gives the user the chance to turn off the electric motor and power the belt by manual force rather than electrical power. This is ideal for runners who really want to mimic the experience of running outdoors while building more muscle at the same time. Our tester thoroughly enjoyed using the treadmill during her trial period and was quick to admit it was her preferred option of the two treadmills she tested (the other being the ProForm Pro 9000, which she also ranked highly). While both prove to be good options for runners, even the incline (max 15%) and speed (up to 12.5 mph) are better on the Tread+ … and better than most of the treadmills we tested. However, our tester found the price of the Peloton Tread+ hard to take, especially considering the fact that you have to subscribe to the monthly membership (an additional $44/month) to access all the classes and features (like automatic incline and speed adjustments in conjunction with instructor-led classes). It’s also a large treadmill, requiring a 7-foot by 3-foot floor space, and doesn’t fold, so it may not be practical for those with limited room. Finally, she notes that she assumed she would be able to stream her own Spotify playlists or listen to Spotify while running in the “just run” function (without an instructor or class to follow), but wasn’t able to do so. While she admits that this is a bit “nit-picky,” she also says that if she were to lay out more than $5,000 for a treadmill, she would want it to have all the features she was looking for. While this is a great treadmill with high-end features, it’s ideal for runners who have extra money in their budget for a splurge. Our tester notes that for the average income and average runner, it’s probably more treadmill than is necessary. Pros Extra long, 67″ running area

Cushioned slatted belt for extra joint protection

Extra large, 32-inch full HD touchscreen

Easy-to-use adjustment knobs to adjust speed and incline

Great interactive classes through the Peloton membership

Can run in “free mode” without the use of electric motor Cons Most expensive treadmill on this list

Doesn’t fold and has a large footprint

Need the monthly membership to enjoy all the features

No option to stream Spotify music during “just run” mode $5,295 at Peloton

CENTR Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 55″ L | Max incline: 12% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 10 mph | Weight capacity: 300 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime motor and frame, 2 years parts, 1 year labor | Motor: 3.0 CHP | Standout features: 3 months free Centr membership for new users, 10″ touchscreen with built-in streaming apps If you’re looking for a treadmill that delivers premium features without a premium price tag, the Centr Runr-S is a clear winner for best value. The Runr-S is an excellent all-around treadmill that packs a ton of features without breaking the bank. We loved how easy it was to set up and use — assembly is tool-free and can be done by one person — and we also really liked the variety of built-in workouts, from military-style fitness tests to randomized hill climbs. In addition to the workout programs, the Runr-S is WiFi-enabled and comes loaded with a number of music and video apps to keep you entertained. You can’t download additional apps, and while we were able to mirror a cellphone to the 10″ touchscreen during testing, video content wouldn’t play. However, the treadmill comes with enough built-in media options to satisfy most users. New users also get three months of free membership to the Centr app, which gives you access to trainer-led classes, nutrition and mindfulness programs — an excellent way to make your treadmill workouts even more effective for your physical and mental health. You get excellent value in the build quality, too, as the Runr-S is sturdy, easy to fold when not in use and comes with a number of thoughtful safety features. The handrails feature a slightly rubbery texture in certain areas for added grip, though they may feel a bit low for taller users. The display also adds a thoughtful touch by confirming if you really want to jump to max speed when you ramp up the intensity. And as a fun bonus, triggering the emergency stop treats you to a picture of Chris Hemsworth — if that’s your kind of motivation! Coming in well under $2,000, the Runr-S really punches above its weight. Pros Easy assembly

Responsive touchscreen with built-in apps

Excellent build quality and safety features

Great variety of built-in workout options Cons Device mirroring has limitations

Handlebars may feel low for taller users $1,599 at Amazon

NordicTrack Deck dimensions: 22″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 40% | Max Decline: –6% | Max Speed: 12 mph | Weight capacity: 400 lbs. | Folding: No | Warranty: Lifetime motor, 10-year frame, 2-year parts, 1-year labor | Motor: 4.25 CHP | Standout features: 24″ pivoting touchscreen, smart workout features Incline training adds intensity and variety to your workouts, according to personal trainer Josh York, founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, who adds, “This type of training engages your lower body muscles, making them stronger and more toned.” Boasting a steep 40% maximum incline and a –6% decline, the NordicTrack X24 Treadmill — our top pick for inclines — is in a league of its own, delivering a realistic running experience, simulating both uphill and downhill terrains. The NordicTrack X24’s expansive 24-inch touchscreen offers precise control over speed and incline settings while providing access to streaming apps for music or your favorite shows to keep workouts entertaining while you get your sweat on. With an iFIT membership, you unlock a suite of smart features, including AI coaching and video workouts that automatically adjust your speed and incline to match the on-screen trainer. However, these premium extras come at a cost — an iFIT subscription runs up to $39 per month. Combined with the treadmill’s already steep price tag, it’s a significant investment for those looking to maximize its features. With a tank-like build quality, we found the X24 sturdy at all speeds and inclines with minimal vibration. It can support users weighing up to 400 pounds with excellent shock absorption to protect joints, and it has two sets of handrails for extra stability on those tough climbs. This is a big, heavy machine, though, requiring at least two people to set it up — white glove delivery is available at an extra cost in the contiguous U.S. — and taller users with low ceilings need to watch their heads at the steepest incline settings. Our tester is just shy of 6′, and when she kicked the incline up to a full 40%, she said her ponytail would brush the ceiling. She says that this is a great tread for athletes who want a way to do hill intervals from the comfort of home, or for hikers who need a way to train inside when the weather is bad. It’s also not a bad option for those who would like a stairclimber but who have low ceilings and can’t fit a taller machine in the home. For the average walker or jogger, though? She admits that it’s probably more machine than most people need. Pros Wide incline range for more intense workouts

High-tech media touchscreen and smart workout features

Excellent build quality

Solid with minimal vibration or noise

Comfortable and supportive belt with excellent shock absorption Cons Expensive, especially with an iFIT subscription

Large footprint

High step-up height may be challenging for some users

Does not fold $3,699 at NordicTrack

Feier Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 57″ L | Max incline: 12% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 11.2 mph | Weight capacity: 265 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime tech support, 30 day money back guarantee | Motor: 2.0 HP | Standout features: Fully folding, comes pre-assembled, Bluetooth speakers Never heard of Feier before? Well, we hadn’t either, until it came time to test treadmills. But this brand came out of the gates swinging with a number of top-notch features at an impressively affordable price (a holiday deal has this tread going for $1,000 — $500 off its normal price). First things first, the tread comes fully assembled. While our tester noted that it’s heavy and required two people to move it up the stairs to her apartment, once it was where she wanted it, she just had to lift the handles and console and lock them into place and it was ready to use. No confusing or frustrating instructions and no installation fees required. It’s also fully foldable and can be stored against a wall, requiring next to no floor space. This makes it perfect for apartment dwellers or those who live in cramped quarters. You’d think these space- and time-saving features might limit some of the tread’s functionality (it’s often a give-or-take), but the Feier Star 100 shines in features too. It has a max speed of 11.2 mph (more than fast enough for most people), a 12% incline (rivaling that of most high-quality treads) and offers 36 built-in programs and Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect to and stream your favorite treadmill workouts from other apps. Our tester recently ran her first half-marathon and is planning to train for more, and she said she feels confident ditching her gym membership to use this treadmill for her training runs. “The only thing that could make this treadmill better, in my opinion, would be a pivoting touchscreen that allows you to stream news and workouts, though for something like that you’re typically looking at a higher price range and I tend to listen to music anyway,” she said. It’s worth noting that the belt on this treadmill is shorter than many of the others we tested at 57-inches. For our 5’4″ tester, the shorter belt worked perfectly, but taller users may find that it feels limiting if they want to lengthen their strides. Also, the maximum user weight is 265 pounds, lower than many of our other favorite treads, so it may not be suitable for larger individuals. Pros Comes fully assembled

Folds completely flat for storage against a wall

Great price for features offered

Sturdy and sleek — tester says it functions like a high-end model Cons 2.0 HP motor less robust than most

Limited warranty compared to most other options $1,000 with $500 off coupon at Feier

Horizon Fitness Deck dimensions: 20″ W x 60″ L | Max incline: 15% | Max decline: 0% | Max speed: 12 mph | Weight capacity: 325 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: Lifetime frame and motor warranty, optional extended warranties | Motor: 3.0 CHP | Standout features: Folding, incline, Bluetooth speakers, quick dial controls Choosing a treadmill often means balancing price with features, but the Horizon 7.0 AT takes the guesswork out by delivering incredible value at an affordable price point. Winning best under $1,000, it offers all the essentials for a great workout without skimping on quality. While it may not have as many high-tech extras as pricier models, it includes standout features like super-responsive speed and incline dials, an energy-saver mode and app connectivity — many of the same perks found in our best overall pick. The 7.0 AT deck is 60″ x 20″, comparable to most of the more expensive models on this list. It also has a max incline of 15% (better than some of the more expensive options), a max speed of 12 mph (the same as many of the other treads) and has a weight capacity of 325-pounds. The control panel is simple to use, and though there are limited built-in programs, you can stream your own apps easily using the tablet holder and USB charging port. Lastly, despite its budget-friendly price, this treadmill boasts a sturdy frame, a reasonably supportive belt (though thinner than those on higher-end models) and a hydraulic folding system that makes storage a breeze. Our tester noted that this is likely a good, budget-friendly option for walkers, individuals who are newer to running or those who aren’t planning to do serious run-training with their home treadmill. “You get what you pay for — it’s a solid treadmill that is missing a handful of the more upscale features because of the price,” she says, adding “but the treadmill is sturdy and feels high-quality for the price point.” One other thing she noted — this is not a treadmill you want to assemble alone. She and her husband found the assembly process to be incredibly frustrating, as the instructions weren’t very clear and some of the screws and bolts were mislabeled. If she had the option to do it again, she says she gladly would have paid for installation. Horizon’s White Glove Delivery includes assembly in the room of your choice, but comes at a cost of $349, a considerable sum for many. Pros Compact and foldable design

Easy to use control panel

Sturdy and stable, even at higher speeds

Good value for the price Cons Difficult assembly

Limited variety of integrated programs

Integrated fan is not very strong $999, $899 with coupon code at Horizon Fitness

Merach Deck dimensions: 17″ W x 44″ L | Max incline: NA | Max decline: NA | Max speed: 7.5 mph | Weight capacity: 265 lbs. | Folding: Yes | Warranty: 2-year warranty, extendable to 3 years with registration | Motor: 2.5 HP | Standout features: Good value for casual walkers and joggers; small footprint; limited speed range in running mode Budget treadmills are often hit or miss, with durability and functionality taking a backseat to low price tags. But the Merach T05 breaks the mold, earning its spot as the best budget treadmill under $500. It’s proof that you don’t have to settle for a lemon just because you’re shopping on a budget. The standout feature is its compact size, which not only allows it to fit into almost any home gym setup but also makes for easy storage after your workout is over. With a folded height of under 5 inches, it’s small enough to fit under a couch or bed or even propped against a wall without being obtrusive. It comes with a few basic workouts accessible from the control console, including running for a set time or distance, making it a great option if, like many, your budget makes spending money on fitness a challenge. As expected with a budget treadmill, the T05 has some limitations. The top speed is capped at 7.5 miles per hour — so you won’t be breaking Usain Bolt’s records anytime soon — and it doesn’t offer incline features. The belt is also more narrow and shorter than a full-sized tread, so taller individuals or those with a long stride (particularly when jogging or running) may feel that it’s just too small to stretch out comfortably. While it’s possible to run on this treadmill, we really view it as an amped up walking pad, better suited to walkers who occasionally want to add an easy jog to their programs. The free Merach app connects seamlessly via Bluetooth, but during testing, we found the selection of treadmill programs to be limited. That said, the T05 impressed us with its shock absorption, which outperformed other budget models. While there’s a slight vibration from foot impact at higher speeds, the overall running experience was much more comfortable than we anticipated for a treadmill in this price range. Pros Compact design for easy setup and storage

Affordable entry point

Excellent shock absorption for price Cons Limited top speed and no incline

App features are limited $239 at Merach

Factors to consider when purchasing a treadmill

Buying a treadmill should involve more than picking the first one that fits your budget. With a wide range of features, sizes and price points available, choosing the best treadmill means understanding your fitness goals, workout preferences and home setup. Here are some points to consider:

Speed

The top speed determines the kind of training you can do on a treadmill. “Consider what speeds it goes so if you want to run or sprint, it has that speed — under 12 mph is usually plenty,” says Milica McDowell, a physiotherapist and exercise physiologist with Gait Happens. While sprinting speeds can reach 15 mph at max effort, few treadmills (or people) reach that speed.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you know you’ll never be running sprints and want to use a treadmill mostly for walking or light jogging, you can get away with lower top speeds of 8 mph. In general, 10 mph is plenty for most people, and most high-end treadmills cap at 12 mph. That said, the NordicTrack Commercial 2450 is the fastest treadmill that made our list, topping out at 14 mph.

Incline/decline

A treadmill with incline capabilities offers excellent variety and added challenge to your workouts, mimicking the intensity of hill climbs. This feature allows you to achieve a high-quality cardio session without the need to run, making it especially beneficial for those with joint issues looking to minimize high-impact exercise.

McDowell says a 10% incline level is suitable for home treadmills, but many come with inclines of 15% or even 40% or more. Decline levels add even more variety and simulate a downhill run. Typically, declines are about 3% but can be up to 6%, like the NordickTrack 24X, which won our choice as the best treadmill for inclines.

Motor power

Motor power is a critical factor when choosing a treadmill, Betts explains. More powerful motors enable higher speeds and smoother performance while reducing strain on the machine. York adds, “Look for a motor with at least 2 to 3 horsepower (hp) to ensure reliable performance, especially during high-intensity sessions.”

Advertisement Advertisement

For a more precise assessment, consider continuous horsepower (chp), which measures the motor’s ability to sustain power during continuous use. This is different from hp, which reflects only brief top-speed capabilities. While not all treadmill brands provide chp information, it’s an important consideration. Machines with 3.5 chp or higher are ideal for heavier users or frequent runners, 3 chp works well for regular runners, and 2.5 to 3 chp is sufficient for joggers and walkers.

Belt size (deck dimension)

Belt size matters for a few reasons. “A wider and longer belt is more comfortable and safer, especially for running,” says Betts. A longer belt is also better for taller people who naturally have a longer stride. Look for a belt deck of 55-60 inches long if you plan to run or are on the taller side, though people much over 6-feet tall might want to err on the side of caution and make sure to purchase a treadmill with a 60-inch or longer belt (the Peloton Tread+ has the longest belt on our list at 67-inches).

Most home treadmill belts are about 20 inches wide, but some come in 22- or 24-inch widths, especially commercial models. If you’re a larger person or struggle with balance while running, you’ll likely want a wider belt. Several options on our list are 22 inches.

Cushioning system

Vasquez recommends looking for a treadmill with good cushioning and shock absorption. “These features reduce the impact on your joints with each step, which is great for those who walk, jog or run frequently,” she says. Unlike running on concrete or hard surfaces, a well-cushioned treadmill surface reduces the strain on knees, ankles, hips and lower back and prevents injuries and discomfort, especially among older adults or those with joint sensitivities.

Advertisement Advertisement

Treadmills may come with layers of cushioning to provide firmer stability on impact but have softer cushioning underneath to absorb impact as your foot rolls through your stride. Some treadmills use rubber or polymer, while others use air, coils or slats. All of these help reduce wear and tear on your joints and increase performance. If you have joint issues or are injury-prone, it’s especially important to look for a high level of cushioning.

Display and workout options

Additional features can elevate your treadmill training experience. According to Betts, key options to look for include adjustable incline, preset programs and heart rate monitoring. While having access to hundreds of training programs isn’t essential, it can boost motivation and consistency — especially when the screen is intuitive and responsive.

If you enjoy watching TV or participating in live classes, consider a treadmill that supports these activities or offers Bluetooth connectivity to sync with your own devices. Be sure to check for ongoing subscription fees, as some treadmills require them to unlock most of their programming.

Budget and value

Budget is a crucial factor when purchasing a treadmill, especially for such a significant investment. It’s important to find a machine that fits your needs without sacrificing quality. Balance your wants, needs and must-haves carefully to avoid ending up with a treadmill that won’t help you meet your goals or isn’t as well made as you’d like. Remember, spending a bit more upfront can often save you money in the long run by ensuring durability and longevity.

Advertisement Advertisement

Treadmills can range from under $500 to over $6,000, so there’s a lot to factor in when you’re making a purchase. Basic models are great for beginners looking for a convenient walking or light running option, while the most expensive options are geared toward serious, dedicated runners who want every bell and whistle. Most treadmills in the mid-range, between $1,500 to $2,500, strike a balance between function and price.

Available space

Treadmills require a significant amount of room, so it’s essential to determine how much space you have available. Be sure to account for clearance as well, with at least 6 feet behind and 2 feet in front of the machine for safety and ventilation.

If space is limited, compact treadmills or foldable models may be the best option. On the other hand, if you have more room, large commercial treadmills offer exceptional durability but can be heavy and difficult to move.

Look for features like wheels and folding mechanisms that simplify storage and relocation. Before purchasing, measure your available space, including where the treadmill will be used and stored, to ensure it fits your needs and layout.

How we chose

Hands-on testing and expert advice were the foundation of our treadmill selection process. We consulted five fitness experts and tested 15 models firsthand to see how they performed across a variety of workouts. We assessed ease of use, responsiveness of controls, smoothness of speed and incline changes, cushioning quality and the variety of workout programs available. We also tested practical features like folding mechanisms and how simple they were to operate, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for connecting with heart rate monitors or external apps.

Advertisement Advertisement

Our analysis didn’t stop there — we carefully examined motor strength, belt size and comfort, display features and overall user experience. Durability and value for money were also crucial factors in our assessments.

By combining hands-on testing with expert insights, we identified the best treadmills across a range of categories to help you find the optimal fit for your needs and budget.

FAQs

What are the benefits of using a treadmill?

Using a treadmill for exercise improves your cardiovascular health and endurance, which can positively impact your overall fitness. Walking or running on a treadmill also engages and strengthens the muscles in your legs, especially if your treadmill is set to an incline.

Living in a cooler climate can make outdoor exercise challenging, but a treadmill is a practical solution. Whether at a commercial gym or the comfort of home, it lets you work out indoors while maintaining full control over your environment.

How much horsepower do I need in a treadmill motor?

The horsepower you need in a treadmill motor depends on how you plan to use it. For extended sessions, high speeds or frequent incline training, look for a motor with at least 3 hp to ensure it can handle the workload without strain. If your treadmill use will be lighter, such as for walking or occasional jogging, a motor with 2 hp or more should be sufficient.

What is the best treadmill cushioning system?

The right amount of cushioning for you depends on your personal preference, whether you want something more responsive and bouncy, that’s easier on your joints or a firmer running deck that better mimics running outside.

Advertisement Advertisement

Treadmills are, of course, designed differently by their respective manufacturers, and the cushioning system varies from one brand to another. Some treadmills offer a zoned running deck, with different levels of support from front to back to support the different phases of your stride, while others offer slatted rubber belts, which can also provide extra cushioning. Keep in mind, some cushioning systems (particularly slatted belts) come at a price, but they also tend to be more durable and require less maintenance over time.

How often should I lubricate my treadmill belt?

If the belt feels like it’s catching or sticking when the treadmill is in use, it might be a good time to apply lubricant to reduce the friction between the belt and the rest of the running deck. Lubricating the belt is part of the routine maintenance you’ll need to perform to keep your treadmill in top working condition — check the user manual for your model for guidance on how frequently you should lubricate the belt.

What should I look for in a treadmill for beginners?

Beginners who aren’t used to running on a treadmill might find it awkward at first, so you might want to look for a treadmill with a longer or wider deck and comfortable handrails to provide a bit more stability.

Ideally, there should be no barriers to you working out — the main console and software should be easy to navigate, and being able to use the built-in features without needing an expensive subscription makes treadmills even more accessible to new users (which is why our top overall pick doesn’t require a subscription service). Your budget and individual needs also plays a role in helping you decide which treadmill is right for you as a beginner.

Other products we tested

While these treadmills didn’t make our top picks, they still offer features that may suit your needs or preferences. Here’s a rundown of the treadmills we tested and why they fell short:

Advertisement Advertisement

WalkingPad Denise Austin 2.0

The WalkingPad Denise Austin 2.0 stands out as the only treadmill on this list with a deck that folds completely in half for compact storage. It’s quick and easy to set up right out of the box and offers a maximum speed of 7.5 miles per hour, ideal for walkers and light joggers.

However, with no incline options and minimal shock absorption, it has limited workout options and doesn’t work well for extended running. Additionally, it’s pricier than other treadmills with similar features, which may be a drawback for budget-conscious buyers.

XTerra WalkSlim WS300

The XTerra WalkSlim WS300 features a compact, folding design and a simple control layout and it can be paired with a free app to track your workout stats and take advantage of instructor-led workouts.

Advertisement Advertisement

While easy to use, we found it has several limitations as a treadmill, including a smaller running surface, issues with stability at higher speeds and limited incline functionality. That said, at under $700, it may be a good option for walkers and casual joggers on a budget.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE is a 2-in-1 budget-friendly option with foldable handlebars and a top speed of 7.6 miles per hour. It offers a few nice features, including a bright LED display and a good-size stand for your phone or tablet. However, it’s much better suited as an under-desk walking pad due to its 40-inch belt, which is too short for most people to run comfortably without worrying about stepping off the back. Additionally, the significant vibration and sideways movement during running make it difficult for devices to stay securely on the stand.

Echelon Stride-4S-22

The Echelon Stride-4S-22 is a really well-designed treadmill that includes many similar features to the other entries on this list: a pivoting 22-inch HD touchscreen, up to 12% incline and a folding mechanism to save space when not in use. Our tester said that both she and her 10-year-old daughter truly enjoy the treadmill and have been putting it to frequent use. That said, to really enjoy all the features of the machine, you have to pay for the monthly Premier Membership, which costs $40. Of course, this isn’t much different from the NordicTrack or ProForm treadmills that made our list, but the upfront cost of this model is more than the ProForm 9000 and doesn’t have as many features as the NordicTrack Commercial 2450, which are the two most similar options.

Sole F80

The Sole F80 is a solid treadmill that got high marks from our tester, who is a personal trainer. It has a lot of the features that make for a good home tread — a 60-inch belt, the ability to fold away and four wheels to help move it around when not in use. Our tester also noted that she liked the tablet mount’s position for her height (6’0″), as it’s higher than most, making it easy to see her phone without having to look down. That said, the Sole F80 is missing the tech features that many other treads at a similar price point have, like a touchscreen HD monitor and streaming classes. The handlebars are also shorter than most, which seems counterintuitive given the tread’s longer footprint. It’s worth pointing out that the 22-inch belt and 350-pound weight capacity may make it a good choice for larger individuals or those with a wider stance.

Meet our experts

Michael Betts, personal trainer and director of fitness at TrainFitness



Sara Pope, personal trainer and group fitness instructor with Life Time, Clarendon, Va.





Source