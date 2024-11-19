Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravel'Fly' your own aircraft in US Air Force Academy hotel's first-ever flight...
Travel

‘Fly’ your own aircraft in US Air Force Academy hotel’s first-ever flight simulators

admin
By admin
0
5

Guests will have the opportunity to test out a flight experience for themselves through a new installation at Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, the hotel will have three different flight simulators.

“Guests can buckle up and take flight in one of three flight simulators that provide guests with a high quality, immersive, fully tactile, real-life pilot experience,” says the hotel’s press release.

FIRST MUSEUM HONORING US COAST GUARD TO FEATURE PRICELESS ARTIFACTS, WWII SHIP

Two of the simulators will represent the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, having a full cockpit mock-up with working controls and switches, according to Extreme Flight Simulation, the Illinois-based company that’s working with the hotel.

Flight simulator at Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is launching three flight simulators to give guests the opportunity to “fly” their own aircraft. (Hotel Polaris)

Those test-driving the plane will be provided with a mixed-reality headset allowing a 360-degree view flying in-formation while trying to defeat an enemy target.

“The third simulator is a fully functional cockpit of a Boeing 737Max. When you sit down in the pilot’s seat, you’ll be seeing what you would see and touch in a real commercial airline 737max today. This immersive experience will allow you to take-off and land at any airport that a real 737max does today,” the release said.

Guests will have the real feeling of flying with a 200-degree field of view with a curved seamless screen on the outside. (See the video at the top of this article showing one of the simulators in action.)

“The types of experiences for fighter jets range from just having fun flying through valleys or engaging in on some ground targets or getting caught up in a Dog Fight situation with an enemy aircraft. Having 2 jets, they are networked together, and individuals can be involved in the same missions,” according to the hotel.

Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Three flight simulators will be launched at Hotel Polaris to give guests the opportunity to experience what it is like to soar in the sky. (Hotel Polaris)

It is the only flight simulator offered at a hotel in the U.S., according to the press release.

Hotel Polaris is located 30 minutes from the Colorado Springs Airport and an hour from the Denver metropolitan area.

Keeping with the flight theme, the hotel also has “The Aviator Bar,” giving visitors rooftop views and specialty cocktails.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“Our location, adjacent to both the Academy and the Santa Fe Trail, provides amazing access to all the Colorado Springs area has to offer,” Curtis Bova, general manager of Hotel Polaris, said in a statement.

Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hotel Polaris will officially open on Nov. 14 with a special “Holiday for Heroes” discount honoring military members, veterans and teachers. (Hotel Polaris)

“We look forward to setting a new standard of hospitality in the Pikes Peak region with an amazing hotel, from the comfort and design of our rooms to the creative cuisine at our restaurants and the signature services our guests will enjoy while staying at Hotel Polaris.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hotel Polaris exterior

Hotel Polaris will officially open on Nov. 14 with a special “Holiday for Heroes” discount honoring military members, veterans and teachers. (Hotel Polaris)

Hotel Polaris launches on Nov. 14 with a “Holidays for Heroes” special discount offer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign will recognize first responders, the military, schoolteachers and “those trained to navigate high-stress environments while making quick decisions to save lives and protect the community.”

Source

Previous article
I’m a health writer — these are the things I’m using to prioritize peace this holiday season
Next article
Headline – The MEC Foods (Maruto Egg Circulation Group) hosts an exclusive, eggs tasting event in Singapore
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024