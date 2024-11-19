I’m a health writer — these are the things I’m using to prioritize peace this holiday season

Whether or not you celebrate religious holidays between November and the new year, it’s impossible not to be reminded of the intent behind the season — joy, peace, love and kindness. From holiday decorations to Christmas songs piped in through every store’s sound system, we’re reminded that we should be happy, serene and peaceful, hopefully preparing for and enjoying the season’s festivities in blissful state of calm. And yet, the same holiday decorations and piped-in music seem to be harbingers of stress and anxiety. “You have to do more! You have to celebrate harder! Your kids must have every holiday experience! Your house must be pristine and perfectly appointed for [semi-]welcome guests! Go, go, go!”

This year, I’m not here for the “Go, go, go!.” I’ve had more than six years of what seems like constant, chronic stress, and while I do, of course, want my kids to have nice holiday experiences and for my house to be reasonably appointed and prepared for guests, the hectic holiday hubbub can take a nice backseat to my desire to prioritize peace and maintain my mental health.

Of course, this isn’t an easy thing to do. It means I have to be willing to set boundaries, say “no” to last-minute get-togethers and determine which holiday experiences are true priorities for my family. It also means planning ahead and developing systems to ensure that I’m able to have the emotional bandwidth, time and ability to say “yes” to the things I truly want to do with and for those I love. And finally, it means acknowledging that every day won’t be peaceful or stress-free, but that I can still have a plan in place to “catch peace” in the more challenging moments — making time for a therapy session, allowing myself to sit quietly with a glass of wine and a journal or heading outside with my kids to let them play with a mess-free toy (trampolines for the win!), while I listen to a favorite playlist. Here are the products and services I’m enlisting this year to help make this holiday season as peaceful as possible.

Online therapy

Meal kits

EveryPlate I’ll admit, I’m a meal kit newbie. Up to this point, I’ve stuck to ordering groceries with Walmart+, then every night, my husband or I just kind of rifle through the fridge and freezer to try to figure out what we’re going to make. I’ve realized this stresses both of us out and actually ends up costing us more money in the long run. After doing a lot of research (i.e., reading all of Yahoo’s articles on the best healthy meal kit delivery services), I ended up subscribing to three: EveryPlate, Daily Harvest and Hungryroot. Is that overkill? Probably. But Daily Harvest’s focus on smoothies is appealing for breakfasts, EveryPlate had a nice range of dinners that fit my family’s tastes and HungryRoot offers add-ons for groceries and a mix of meal kits and ready-to-eat meals. I may not continue using all three, but I’m hedging my bets and entering the height of the holiday season with a plan to make meals a less stressful, more enjoyable (and hopefully, healthier) experience all around. $5.00 – $7.50 per serving at EveryPlate

A new and better trashcan

Simplehuman OK, hear me out. I know it sounds weird to say that getting a better trashcan is going to help bring me peace during the holidays, but there are reasons! First, my current trash can is a daily annoyance. The hands-free sensor stopped working and the lid stopped closing completely. As a result, my 18-month-old has figured out how to throw away everything. So far, we’ve lost Wi-Fi extenders, shoes, eyeglasses and a set of keys. Our current trash can is actually costing us money to replace all the items we didn’t catch our daughter throw out! It also doesn’t have a way to easily separate trash from recyclables, so I end up hand-sorting everything. It’s not a giant problem, but it’s a daily pain point. As we approach the holidays, that pain point has the potential to become an even bigger frustration. Given the amount of kitchen prep work and cooking that take place, not to mention all the packages and deliveries we’re sure to receive, there’s no time like the present to invest in a better trashcan. This model from Simplehuman is spendy, but with a large capacity and dual sides to separate trash and recyclables, not to mention the voice command functionality to open the lid (my daughter won’t be able to master that for a while yet), it seems worth it. It also comes with an optional attachable composting container, which my husband will definitely put to use. $300 at Simplehuman

New outdoor gear for the family

A giant trampoline

CalmMax I happen to live across the street from my sister, and when her husband came home with a giant trampoline a couple weeks ago, it was a gift of holiday peace for the whole block. Even with the days getting colder and shorter, we all still meet out on the front lawn, load the kids inside the trampoline and let them work out their energy without destroying our respective houses. We also take turns watching the kids while the other adults take care of other things. $400 at Amazon

A new journal (and a plan to use it)

The Plotline As a writer, I actually don’t always have the time to sit down and journal the way I’d like to. And yet, the times in my life when I’ve made journaling a priority, I’ve found the experience fulfilling and cathartic in a way that ultimately makes my days better and my relationships stronger. So this year, I’ve decided that from Thanksgiving week on, I’ll be getting up 15 minutes early, settling down with a cup of coffee before my family rises and giving myself the gift of journaling. But instead of putting pen to a completely blank piece of paper, I’m leaning into a guided journal. The Plotline is actually designed to help you think through the day ahead as though you were the main character of a screenplay, giving yourself time to reflect on how you might react or respond to the triumphs or challenges that come your way. In an effort to prioritize peace, this type of proactive contemplation is perfect for taking control of the season and thinking through potential emotional highs and lows before they even surface. $39 at The Plotline

Peace mantra necklace

Angara Never underestimate the power of a mantra to help you fulfill your goals! This holiday season, I’m wearing a “Peace” necklace around my neck, so that every time I look in the mirror or touch my necklace, I’m reminded that my goal this year is peace. My hope is that in the moments of frenzy, this simple touchstone will keep me on track. There are lots of options for creating customizable jewelry (bracelets would be another fun option), but I love this Personalized Name Necklace from Angara, because it’s high-quality and will last well beyond the holiday season (hopefully the peace will, too). $54 and up, depending on details at Angara

Holiday wine glasses

Byrdeen A tiny house and two toddlers means that to save our peace, we won’t be doing much decorating — trying to keep the kids from yanking ornaments off a tree or pulling garlands off the doorways just sounds terrible. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to acknowledge the change of season or embrace the festivities, even in little ways. So I’m going to be buying myself a set of these gorgeous hand-blown crystal wine glasses from Byrdeen, to allow myself to sink into the holiday spirit every night as I sip on a glass of red and unwind. What I like best? They’re not overtly Christmasy, so they can be used for any special occasion. $128 at Byrdeen

A Christmas-scented candle

B.Witching Bath Co. Aromatherapy does wonders for creating memories and cultivating emotions. While we won’t be doing much overt indoor decorating, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to get into the holiday spirit each night. To create a sense of wonder and excitement and to make the holidays seem special, I plan on lighting a Christmas-scented candle while playing a Christmas playlist and enjoying my glass of wine (poured in my Christmas-themed wine glasses, of course). This set of two Christmas-themed candles — Santa’s Pipe and White Christmas — is sure to get us through the whole season. I expect a few of these nights to be filled with children crying and daily stress overflowing, but if we can reclaim even 10 to 15 minutes to smile and recenter, I’ll call that a win. $46 at B.Witching Bath Co.

Electric cargo bike

Mod Bikes For me, exercise is hands-down the best way to manage stress and maintain a chill outlook on life. Unfortunately, even with my background in health and fitness, when days get packed with too many to-dos, exercise sometimes falls by the wayside — something I want to protect myself against this holiday season. My family currently only has one car, but adding a cargo e-bike for errands and short trips has been a topic of regular discussion. It seems like now’s the time to make the investment and turn the time I spend running errands into a combined errand/physical activity combo. I live just far enough from most stores that riding a regular bike doesn’t make sense — I need something that can go a little faster, but where I can still use my own manpower, too. The trick is that I need a bike that can carry at least one of my children and still has space left for groceries, backpacks or other small items. The MOD Easy SideCar Sahara is a little more streamlined than some of the other options (like the Integral Roam), and with a top speed of 28 miles per hour, a range of 50 miles and a seat with a seatbelt included in the side car, it really does check all the boxes. If I can keep up my workout habit while getting other things done? That will help keep my stress in check, allowing me to be my best self for my family and friends as we celebrate the holidays. $3,499 at Mod Bikes

