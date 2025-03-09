I’m a sleep-obsessed shopping writer — here’s how I created the comfy bed of my dreams

Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth — and after sleeping under this silky duvet cover, I understand why.

I’ll admit, this Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover is a splurge, but holy moly does it feel luxurious! The fabric is 100% viscose from bamboo, which helps keep my skin nice and cool when I sleep. It also has a bit of weight to it, which, when filled with my duvet insert, makes me feel like I’m being hugged throughout the night — it’s very comforting! It was a bit tricky for me to figure out how to get the insert inside, but again, I’m a duvet newbie, and I eventually worked it out. Mine was a bit wrinkled upon opening, but that’s to be expected, and it’s smoothed out with time. (I could run my steamer over it, but I’m too lazy.) I love that it’s washer- and dryer-safe, and I can tell from the quality construction that it’ll last through many sleeps.

