Sojourners welcomed to ‘a life called Yunnan’

Yunnan: Province sets year’s target at 6 million sojourners

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Chinadaily.com.cn



“Sojourning in Yunnan” brand famous.

Wang Ning, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress and secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, has invited people to sojourn in Yunnan and experience a beautiful life that “begins with mountains and rivers and returns to the hustle and bustle”.

Sojourners are travelers who stay for over two weeks, according to the provincial government, and in the process, they have better exposure to Yunnan’s lifestyle, traditions and culture.

In the past two years, many people came to Yunnan, not just to visit its scenic areas but also to live in the province for some time and have an in-depth experience of “a life called Yunnan“, Wang said, adding that in 2024 alone, the province received about 4 million sojourners.

Yunnan boasts six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, eight national historical and cultural cities, 777 traditional Chinese villages and 624 national Class-A attractions, and is hugely popular on social media platforms.

Its rich natural resources and diverse ecological wealth have made it a suitable host for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference.

The province is a favored destination among those who love forests, lakes and hot springs, and those who wish to escape the summer heat or the winter cold.

According to Wang, sojourning in Yunnan has changed the lives of many young people.

Sojourners from Beijing, Shanghai and Zhe­jiang province, many of whom are college graduates, have developed creative businesses by livestreaming about Yunnan’s agricultural products, or have opened bookstores and cafes in the province, bringing new vitality to its villages. More villagers now run supermarkets, make express deliveries, and bake bread to boost their incomes.

Tan Lijun and her husband, who came from Guangdong province, visited Tuguachong village in Yunnan earlier this year. They noticed that locally made pottery items are special and particularly popular among their friends back home, so they decided to sell these through livestreaming.

As more sojourners came to Tuguachong, native residents also returned to run restaurants and supermarkets, revitalizing the previously sparsely populated village.

Yannick Benichou, a 40-year-old traveler from France, said he enjoys life in Yunnan particularly because of its pleasant climate.

“It is not too cold in winter, not too hot in summer. There are clear blue skies throughout the year,” he said, adding that after coming to Kunming, the capital of Yunnan, he discovered that he could enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, rock climbing, cycling and mountaineering year-round.

Benichou said he cherishes Yunnan’s diversity in terms of ethnic culture, climate and topography. “From the snowy mountains of Shangri-La to the tropical rainforests of Xishuangbanna, with its lakes, gorges and high mountains, living in Kunming provides easy access to these various sceneries. This diversity is something many people envy,” he said, adding that the low cost of living is a bonus.

The province, which is building its brand “Sojourning in Yunnan“, aims to attract 6 million sojourners this year, according to the local government.

Wang said the province will guide all sectors of society to jointly build more than 3,000 major sojourning villages and develop services in fields such as healthcare, study tour, culture and sports, and elderly care. He emphasized that these measures would increase consumption and promote rural vitalization.

“We will upgrade sightseeing into an in-depth travel experience and construct more scenic spots with competitive advantages,” Wang said, adding that the province will also introduce more ideas and promote various tourism businesses to make the “Sojourning in Yunnan” brand famous.

Source