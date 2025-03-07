LEADING WITH HEART – The Women of PHKL Shaping the Future of Healthcare

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare is more than science—it is compassion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to healing. Behind every life saved and every family given hope, there are extraordinary individuals who dedicate themselves to the well-being of others. This International Women’s Day, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) honours the women who do just that—exceptional doctors who not only break barriers in medicine but also touch lives in ways beyond measure.



From left to right: Dr Siti Laura, Dr Poongkodi Nagappan, and Dr Nur Fadlina.

From mending the tiniest hearts to pioneering advancements in cancer care, these women are more than just doctors; they are healers, mentors, and changemakers. Their hands have held those in pain, their voices have comforted the fearful, and their expertise has brought light to the darkest moments. Beyond individual patient care, their contributions are shaping a more sustainable healthcare system—one that ensures quality treatment is not just a privilege, but a right for future generations.

Yet, the path for women in medicine has not always been easy. In a field where leadership was historically male-dominated, these doctors have defied the odds—not just by excelling in their fields but by inspiring future generations to dream bigger. Their work extends beyond hospital walls, shaping policies, mentoring young doctors, and advocating for better healthcare access for all. By leading advancements in medical education, research, and access to care, they are ensuring a healthcare system that is not only effective today but sustainable for years to come.

Their journeys remind us that the best doctors are not just skilled practitioners—they are those who lead with heart, who uplift others, and who redefine what it means to care.

Dr Siti Laura , Consultant Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Mending Tiny Hearts, Giving Life a Second Beat

A child’s heartbeat is a powerful symbol of life, yet for many born with congenital heart conditions, it’s also a fragile one. Dr Siti Laura has dedicated her career to giving these children a fighting chance, proving that even the smallest hearts deserve the biggest care.

Her journey began at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) in 2004, where she spent 14 years performing life-changing surgeries on young patients. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, she pursued further training at Birmingham Children’s Hospital in the UK, completing a Fellowship in Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery. This experience not only honed her surgical skills but also deepened her understanding of the profound impact her work has on families.

In 2020, Dr Siti Laura played a pivotal role in establishing the Paediatric Cardiothoracic Service at Serdang Hospital, a groundbreaking initiative that ensured underprivileged children had access to life-saving care. Today, as a Consultant at PHKL, she continues to restore not just tiny hearts, but the hopes and dreams of countless families. Her work is a testament to the power of expertise, compassion, and perseverance.

“That moment when you see the difference you can make in a child’s life—giving them the chance to play, run, and laugh with no care in the world—it’s indescribable,” she shares. “Paediatric heart surgery is more than just a procedure; it’s a responsibility to give children the fighting chance they deserve. With every tiny heart I help mend, I am giving a second chance at a new life.”

Dr Poongkodi Nagappan , Consultant Urologist

Breaking Barriers in Urology: Championing Women’s & Children’s Health

When it comes to urology, there’s a common misconception that it’s a medical speciality exclusively for men. This belief likely stems from the fact that urologists often treat conditions more commonly associated with men, such as prostate issues, erectile dysfunction, and male infertility. However, urology is a broad field that deals with the urinary tract and reproductive systems in both men and women, as well as certain conditions in children. It’s a speciality that touches lives across all genders and ages, yet women’s urological health often remains overlooked or misunderstood.

At PHKL, Dr Poongkodi is on a mission to change that narrative. As one of only two NSR-certified female urologists in Malaysia, she brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of women’s and children’s urological health. Her journey in urology began in 2009, where she gained hands-on experience across multiple hospitals before earning her Malaysian Board of Urology certification and FRCS (Urol) (Glasg) in 2012. Driven by a passion to serve the underserved, she further specialised in Paediatric Urology in the UK, bringing invaluable expertise back to Malaysia.

Since 2015, Dr Poongkodi has been a steadfast advocate for greater awareness and access to specialised urological care, particularly for women who often delay seeking treatment due to stigma, embarrassment, or lack of awareness. “Many women live with urological issues in silence, thinking it’s just something they have to endure,” she says. “My goal is to change that by providing compassionate, specialised care that makes them feel heard, supported, and empowered to take control of their health.”

Dr Nur Fadhlina , Consultant Clinical Oncologist:

Fighting Cancer with Knowledge, Compassion, and Innovation

Cancer is more than a diagnosis—it is a life-altering journey that tests the strength of patients and their families in unimaginable ways. For Dr. Nur Fadhlina (Nina), the fight against cancer is deeply personal. Every patient she treats, every breakthrough she contributes to, and every young doctor she mentors is a step closer to turning fear into hope.

Her journey began with rigorous training at University College London and Barts NHS Trusts, where she honed her expertise in oncology. With an FRCR and a Master’s in Clinical Oncology from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, Dr Nina returned home with a mission—to push the boundaries of cancer treatment and education in Malaysia.

But her impact goes far beyond the walls of a hospital. As the driving force behind the Cancer ECHO UM project, she connects doctors across the country, ensuring that even those in rural areas have access to the latest knowledge in oncology. She has led groundbreaking research and clinical trials in Head & Neck and Breast cancers, earning international recognition, including the CIC Award for Highest Research Grant procured (2021) and being named a Japan Society Medical Oncology Rising Star in Asia (2023).

Despite these accolades, Dr Nina measures success not in awards, but in the faces of survivors—the mothers, fathers, and children who get to celebrate another birthday because of early detection, better treatment, and relentless research.

“Knowledge is power, and in cancer care, it can be the difference between life and death. My mission is to ensure that patients and doctors alike have access to the latest advancements in treatment,” she shares.

Empowering Women, Inspiring Generations

These remarkable women at PHKL represent more than medical excellence; they symbolise resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to their patients. Their stories remind us that breaking barriers in healthcare is not just about being the first or the only—it’s about making a lasting impact.

This International Women’s Day, PHKL celebrates not just their achievements, but the hope, healing, and inspiration they bring to their patients and the future of healthcare.

Learn more about these incredible women and their contributions to medicine at www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur . This International Women’s Day, let’s honour the women who make healing possible.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For 5 decades now, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has remained the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly dedicated to delivering exceptional care and accessible cutting-edge technology to patients from all walks of life. Our journey began in 1974, with just 68 beds and a team of 20 medical specialists. Fast forward to the present day, we stand as a healthcare icon, operating 380 beds and home to over 200 consultants, each specialising in diverse medical and surgical disciplines.

At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide quality healthcare services while fostering clinical research and trials. We take pride in championing clinical excellence, service quality, and operational efficiency. Our pursuit of excellence has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we are honoured to hold certification as a Baby Friendly Hospital and a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur reaffirms its role as a pillar of the city, offering world-class healthcare services, innovative treatments, and a legacy of excellence.

