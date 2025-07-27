Monday, July 28, 2025
Man throws darts at world map, visits whichever country he hits: ‘Are you crazy?’

A man has made travel an unpredictable adventure by throwing a dart at a map of the world while blindfolded — and visiting whichever country his darts happen to hit. 

Sorin Mihailovici, 48, a small business entrepreneur, started the journey in 2012 after telling a friend he wanted to “wake up one morning and throw a dart at a map and go there.”

Mihailovici began by visiting far-flung places like the North Pole, Russia and Indonesia, originally taking annual trips but now traveling to up to 16 destinations a year. The trips were initially funded by his savings and later through partnerships with companies, said news agency SWNS.

He doesn’t travel to the exact spot where his dart lands, but begins in the country’s capital because some nations, such as Uruguay, are too small for precise targeting, said Mihailovici.

His favorite countries so far include Iceland, Argentina and Thailand, while Madagascar ranked “hands down” as his least favorite, he said, due to a “misconception” shaped by the animated movie sharing its name and locals who “didn’t have the best intentions.”

Sorin Mihailovici throwing a dart in Cuba. A man has travelled to over 60 countries by throwing a dart a world map and visiting where ever it lands.

Sorin Mihailovici, pictured above in Cuba, began by visiting far-flung places like the North Pole, Russia and Indonesia, originally taking annual trips. Today he travels to up to 16 destinations a year. (Sorin Mihailovici / SWNS)

Praising Vietnam, Mihailovici, a Canadian, insisted its cuisine is “the best street food I’ve ever had,” and noted it was the cheapest destination that he’s traveled to, SWNS reported.

Some countries, especially in Scandinavia like Norway and Sweden, and places like Switzerland and the Maldives, can be quite expensive, he pointed out.

Mihailovici’s travel show, “Travel by Dart,” features footage from his trips. 

He began editing and publishing the clips during the COVID pandemic, eventually selling the concept to a distribution company, as SWNS reported.

“While we were at home, I started editing all those materials from every country and created a season of 13 episodes,” he said. 

“Most of the time it’s just me on location. I hire a local videographer, film and create episodes for YouTube — and over the years, I’ve started doing a show for Amazon Prime.”

Sorin Mihailovici throwing a dart in Iceland. A man has travelled to over 60 countries by throwing a dart a world map and visiting where ever it lands.

Mihailovici’s favorite countries, he said, include Argentina, Thailand and Iceland – where he’s shown in the photo above.  (Sorin Mihailovici / SWNS)

Despite the unpredictable nature of his travels, Mihailovici said he isn’t afraid of dangerous destinations.

He was in Iraq recently, he said. 

“People said, ‘Are you crazy?’ Maybe it was not safe, but nothing happened to me. We went to Baghdad and Babylon. It was great. I was eating camel every day,” Mihailovici told SWNS.

He admitted he was “a little scared” about going to Iraq given the political situation, but was determined to follow through with wherever the dart suggested he go.

“It was great. I was eating camel every day.”

“The idea is to visit the whole world, each and every country by dart,” Mihailovici said. 

“I did all the big ones that are larger on the map,” he said.

“The smaller ones are hard to hit, and I’m also blindfolded [while throwing the dart], so I can’t pinpoint it to a certain continent.”

Mihailovici said he hopes to continue expanding his travel list.

Sorin Mihailovici throwing a dart in Iraq. A man has travelled to over 60 countries by throwing a dart a world map and visiting where ever it lands.

Mihailovici admitted he was “a little scared” about going to Iraq given the political situation, but was determined to follow through with wherever the dart led him. (Sorin Mihailovici / SWNS)

He said Australia and Spain are his next dream destinations, though he admits they’re “hard to hit” and plans another dart throw in August. 

Among the places he’s traveled to so far are Easter Island, Indonesia, Bermuda, Portugal, Cuba, Thailand, Colombia, Brazil, Italy, Iceland, Greece, Japan, Antarctica, Germany, Vietnam, India, Turkey, South Korea and Yemen. 

Mihailovici said hotels sometimes offer gratuities to be featured in his show, per SWNS.

