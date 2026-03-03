MINISO Debuts Malaysia’s First MINISO LAND, Advancing Its Global IP‑Driven Retail Strategy

SELANGOR, Malaysia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On February 28, global lifestyle brand MINISO unveiled the Malaysia’s first MINISO LAND at Sunway Pyramid, Selangor. Featuring a 1,700-square-meter immersive space and MINISO’s most comprehensive IP product offering in the country, the store brings local consumers an all‑day, joy‑filled experiential playground.



Malaysia‘s First MINISO LAND- YOYO theme zone

MINISO LAND Selangor is emerging as a key IP attraction in Malaysia, drawing both local and regional shoppers with its premium location and engaging experiential design. Situated on the first floor of the Sunway Pyramid Mall—one of Malaysia’s landmark shopping destinations—the store benefits from excellent connectivity and a diverse visitor base, making it a favored destination for young consumers and families.



Malaysia‘s First MINISO LAND Opening Day

In total the store features over 8,000 curated SKUs, with IP merchandise making up more than 70% of the assortment. Designed with 15 themed consumption and interactive experience zones, its gold‑toned interior, accented with eye-catching bulb‑inspired elements, brings a lively and welcoming energy to the space. Visitors can browse diverse product zones spanning IP‑themed collections, home and lifestyle, beauty and skincare, and toys, offering fan‑favorite goods such as blind boxes, vinyl plush toys, water bottles, blankets, and tote bags. Enhancing the experience, interactive installations—including giant pajama Stitch figures and a Snoopy themed zone—invite guests to enjoy playful, character‑driven moments.



Malaysia‘s First MINISO LAND

Building on this immersive setting, MINISO LAND also brings together one of the broadest IP selections available in Malaysia, blending global icons, regional favorites, and first‑to‑market characters into a single cohesive experience. The lineup spans beloved names like Sanrio and Monchhichi, creating strong emotional appeal among diverse fan groups.

The store also introduces several IPs making their first appearance in Malaysia, including the retro-style Pac-Man, which has quickly gained attention for its distinctive visual appeal and collectible value. Adding to the excitement, MINISO’s proprietary IP lineup—such as the YOYO Cupid Ring series—makes its Malaysia debut at this MINISO LAND location. 10 YOYO character sculptures are displayed throughout the store, creating engaging photo moments while bringing the character’s heartwarming identity through immersive visual displays. Together, over 100 IPs forms a comprehensive, multi‑category ecosystem that encourages shoppers to discover, experience, and collect their favorite characters all in one place, reinforcing MINISO LAND as a go‑to destination for immersive retail experiences.



Malaysia‘s First MINISO LAND IP selections – Sanrio

To celebrate the opening, MINISO’s Gift Bear and Friends mascots made their Malaysia debut, energizing the crowd with upbeat interactions and highly shareable photo moments. Guests stepped into a vibrant "Fun Mode: ON" atmosphere filled with themed activations, exclusive check‑ins, and launch‑day perks. The momentum continued online, where the "What Is Your Favorite IP in MINISO LAND" campaign and UGC challenges gained strong buzz across RedNote, Instagram and TikTok. Together, the lively on‑site festivities and widespread digital buzz made the launch a local highlight.



MINISO’s Gift Bear and Friends

MINISO LAND Selangor brings together a vibrant mix of global and local fan‑favorite IPs, creating an immersive space where shopping becomes a joyful experience. As Malaysia’s first and Southeast Asia’s largest MINISO LAND, the store elevates the brand’s presence in Southeast Asia and reflects to its continued global expansion. The MINISO LAND concept is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, with more openings on the way. MINISO will continue introducing richer IP choices and fresh immersive experiences, while creating fun, social spaces that bring joy to every fan.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

Source