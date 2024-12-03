Missing American man, 72, may have fallen overboard on Princess Cruise

A 72-year-old American man disappeared while traveling on a Princess Cruise ship, and officials suspect he fell overboard during his time on the ship.

A search began on Monday at about 7 a.m. after the Ruby Princess Cruise ship docked in San Francisco and crews realized the man could not be found onboard, according to the cruise line.

The cruise ship left for Ensenada, Mexico, on Nov. 27.

The man was traveling alone on the cruise. It remains unclear when he may have gone overboard.

“Princess worked throughout the day with local authorities. CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success,” a spokesperson for the cruise line told the New York Post.

“Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident,” the spokesperson added.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the cruise line told KTVU. The spokesperson said Princess Cruises is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard told the outlet that as of Monday at about 5:30 p.m., they had suspended their search for the missing man.

