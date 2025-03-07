Saturday, March 8, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelMTR CEO talks about adapting to Hong Kong's 'new normal'
Travel

MTR CEO talks about adapting to Hong Kong’s ‘new normal’

admin
By admin
0
7

Share

MTR CEO Jacob Kam talks about the challenges that Hong Kong’s rail network and properties are facing, as both travel and retail slowly recover and cope with expanding competition.

05:09

Thu, Mar 6 202511:17 PM EST

Source

Previous article
VIVOTEK’s AI-Powered Security Protects Brazil’s Imperial Museum Treasures
Next article
LEADING WITH HEART – The Women of PHKL Shaping the Future of Healthcare
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024