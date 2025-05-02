News Alert: Experience the Magic of French May and French GourMay 2025 at Gourmet Markets, Music and Dance Performances, Horse Racing and More

Culture-infused itineraries for families and revellers at shopping malls and the Happy Valley Racecourse this May and June

HONG KONG, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong is set to come alive with the vibrant spirit of French May Arts Festival (French May) and French GourMay Food and Wine Festival (French GourMay) with a series of collaborative culinary, dance and music events at prominent venues in town, including Central Market, D•PARK, NINA MALL, Elements and D2 Place, and the iconic Happy Valley Racecourse. From gourmet markets showcasing the finest in French cuisine to captivating music and dance performances and exhilarating horse racing, this year’s Festivals promise an unforgettable experience that brings communities together in a joyous celebration of French art, culture and entertainment.

French GourMay Markets at Central Market and NINA MALL

Spirits UP! Organised by Chinachem Group and French GourMay, the highly anticipated French GourMay Market is returning to Central Market and NINA MALL, with the finest of French gastronomy and a highlight on French spirits this year – from the historic vineyards of Cognac to the alpine slopes of the French Alps. During this period, French GourMay menus are also available at selected restaurants of Nina Hospitality, offering a refreshing French dining experience.

Central Market NINA MALL Venue 1/F Event Space Venue NINA MALL 1 1/F Atrium Date 1 – 5 May Date 6 – 8 June Time 11am – 8pm Time 11am – 8pm



The opening ceremony of French GourMay was held today (2 May) at Central Market. Officiating guests included (from left): Mr. Valentin Loval, Performer of Cie Racines Carrées; Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Mr. Andy Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group; Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-chairperson of the Board of French May Arts Festival; and Mr. Nabil Ouelhadj, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Cie Racines Carrées.

Please click here to download high-resolution photos of French GourMay opening ceremony.

“Trampoline x Hip Hop” Performances and Dance Workshops by Cie Racines Carrées-Nabil Ouelhadj

Organised by Chinachem Group and with venue sponsors Central Market, D•PARK, and NINA MALL, the French contemporary dance group Cie Racines Carrées-Nabil Ouelhadj is putting on a showcase of 9.81 as well as dance workshops throughout May. Their artistry combines acrobatics and hip hop on trampolines, creating a spontaneous and poetic urban dance experience. Bodies soar through the air as if in orbit, transcending boundaries to bring art and dance to all. All members of the public, from young kids to adults, are welcome to learn from these exceptional artists by joining in their specially curated dance workshops.

Trampoline x Hip Hop Performances Dance Workshop Central Market Venue G/F Oasis Date 3, 4, 10 May Date 3, 4, 10 May Time 2pm – 2:20pm 2:40pm – 3pm Time 3:30pm – 4:30pm NINA MALL Venue NINA MALL 1, 1/F Atrium Date 11, 17, 18 May Date 11, 17, 18 May Time 2pm – 2:20pm 2:40pm – 3pm Time 3:30pm – 4:30pm D•PARK Venue L1 Artificial Grass Area Date 23 May Date 23 May Sessions 6pm – 6:20pm 6:40pm – 7pm Sessions 4pm – 5pm Date 24 May Date 24 May Sessions 2pm – 2:20pm 2:40pm – 3pm Sessions 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Register free of charge for the dance workshops on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/chinachem-group-celebrates-french-may-4243223.

Erik Satie 100th Anniversary: Piano Marathon at ELEMENTS

In celebration of the centennial of his passing, join us for a unique piano marathon performance of Erik Satie’s “Vexations”, a mysterious one-page piano work that repeats 840 times in succession as the composer intended. Co-presented by French May Arts Festival and International Association of Collaborative Musicians, this mesmerizing musical sanctuary showcases both amateur and professional pianists, each offering their own interpretations and styles. Come and witness their record-breaking attempt for the ‘Most Musicians to Play the Same Piano in Relay’, while immersing yourself in the hypnotic cycles of sound!

Venue L1 Metal Zone, ELEMENTS Date 5 May (Monday) Time 7am – 10pm

Happy French Wednesday at Happy Valley Racecourse

Organised by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, get ready for the spectacular return of Happy French Wednesday this May! Across 7, 14, 21, and 28 May – where the prestigious Sauternes Cup is taking place – experience the exciting connection between France and Hong Kong through the beloved tradition of horse racing at the Happy Valley Racecourse. Enjoy top-tier entertainment from vibrant live music by MsLolo, DELUXE and Leanne Jackson alongside mesmerising Moulin Rouge dancers, all while indulging in exquisite French cuisine paired with fine wines at various food trucks and counters. With French-inspired setups featuring storefronts, flower boxes and a photo backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, inviting revellers are invited to snap a photo, share and tag @HappyWednesdayHK on Instagram for a chance to win exciting prizes. For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.frenchmay.com/en-us/article/336

Dates 7 May 14 May 21 May 28 May Performers MsLolo DELUXE Leanne Jackson DELUXE Special Event The French May Trophy The France Galop Cup – – Sauternes Cup

Ohh La La La: French Delights at D2 Place

Organised by LAWSGROUP and supported by D2 Place, the Ohh La La La: French Delights French May Party is serving up a variety of exquisite French cuisine, along with enchanting French music and performances, allowing audiences to experience the passion of France in every corner. For craft lovers, shop limited-edition French knitting products from LAWS KNITTERS and participate in hands-on workshops. Admission is free for all, so don’t miss out!

Venue THE SPACE, 2/F, D2 Place ONE Date 9 – 11 May Time 1pm – 8pm

About the French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With about 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong’s cultural scene, reaching over 200,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

About the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

Being an important part of French May since 2009, French GourMay Food and Wine Festival (www.frenchgourmay.com), organized by French Trade Commission – Business France, has been celebrating and promoting the French food and wine culture in Hong Kong and Macau. It has become in a few years, thanks to a strong communication and involvement of the gourmet community, a major food and wine festival. Every year in May, French GourMay presents a different region (Midi-Pyrénées, Rhone Valley, Provence, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Alsace, Champagne, South of France), introducing and encouraging people to experience the dining culture in French style and letting go through an authentic French gastronomic journey through a network of more than 200 local partners.

