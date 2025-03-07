SURABAYA, Indonesia, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Building upon the monumental success of the Westin Wedding Fair in the previous years, The Westin Surabaya is thrilled to announce the return of East Java’s most anticipated wedding exhibition. This year, the event is making a comeback as an even more spectacular experience from 14 – 16 March 2025 at East Java’s largest ballroom, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center. Conveniently located and directly connected to Pakuwon Mall, The Westin Surabaya offers unparalleled accessibility, ensuring all guests can easily access the exhibition and enjoy a seamless experience.



Next Chapter: Westin Wedding Fair Returns for a Spectacular 2025 Edition

Following the record-breaking attendance of 4,000 visitors and the participation of top-tier vendors in 2024, The Westin Surabaya is committed to elevating the wedding fair experience to new heights. “The Westin Wedding Fair has become a cornerstone event, not only for couples planning their dream weddings but also for vendors showcasing their innovative creations,” states Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marketing and Communication Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. “We are excited to build upon our momentum and deliver an even more immersive and inspiring event in 2025, featuring the highly anticipated return of the WWF Fashion Show.”

Expanded Vendor Showcase and Immersive Experiences

This year’s fair will feature over 160 meticulously curated vendors, from visionary event planners and masterful decorators to avant-garde fashion designers and bespoke jewelers. “The enthusiasm from vendors has been extraordinary, with booths selling out before our official campaign launch,” Tessa explains. “We are proud to provide a platform for the thriving creative industry to connect with potential clients.” Vendors will showcase their offerings in themed vendor sections, each offering unique concepts and attractions. A returning highlight, “The Tunnel,” created by Lasika Experience, Nuansa Concept, and D’Factory, will feature immersive LED visuals, making it a stopping place for visitors to capture moments from the exhibition.

The First ‘Honeymoon Avenue’ Island by Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio of Hotels and Resorts

This year’s Westin Wedding Fair debuts ‘Honeymoon Avenue,’ a dedicated vendor section featuring a diverse selection of wedding and honeymoon venues from various Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio of Hotels and Resorts in Indonesia. Visitors can take advantage of exclusive exhibition deals from more than 20 hotels, ranging from idyllic seaside venues in Labuan Bajo, Bali, Lampung, and Lombok to grand city celebrations in Jakarta, Surabaya, and Yogyakarta.

Haute Couture Comeback at the WWF25 Fashion Show

Beyond the vendor displays, the fair reached a pinnacle of haute couture, with the WWF25 Fashion Show, featuring exclusive collaborations and showcasing the designs of both celebrated international houses and esteemed local ateliers. The opening day will feature an exclusive collaboration between The Westin Surabaya and Truly Enamoured Singapore called ‘The Vault of Allure’, unveiling a curated selection of haute couture gowns from the world’s most coveted designers. Guests will be treated to a breathtaking spectacle, as models graced the runway in exquisite design by Elie Saab, Vivienne Westwood, Oscar de la Renta, and Zuhair Murad, showcasing the epitome of bridal elegance. The second day will continue the fashion fervor with a showcase hosted by Lily Sasongko and Wong Hang Tailor entitled ‘Ethereal Vows’, further solidifying the fair’s position as a hub for bridal fashion.

Shimmering Grand Prize for Lucky Couple Guest

Even more exciting, visitors of Westin Wedding Fair 2025 will be able to take advantage of special offers and opportunities to win exclusive grand prize of wedding ring from Prince Jewellery, worth of 20 millions Rupiah. For every transaction up to IDR 5 million, will receive one e-coupon to join the lucky draw.

The Westin Wedding Fair will be open from March 14th to 16th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Stay updated on future events and offers by following @westinsurabaya on Instagram.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Source