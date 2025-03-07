Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: How to watch tonight’s title fight

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price will face one another at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, here’s how to watch their boxing match live. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

Natasha Jonas, the current WBC and IBF welterweight champion, faces WBA champion Lauren Price this week in a bout where all three of their titles are up for grabs. Jonas (16-2-1) and Price (8-0), both former Olympians who have turned pro, will be headlining an all-female fight card with two other titles on the line. Current WBC Lightweight world champ Caroline Dubois will defend her title against Bo Mi Re Shin, and Chloe Watson and Jasmina Zapotoczna will be fighting for the EBU Flyweight title that night. Price and Jonas, who are both British, will face off at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall this Friday, March 7, and while the main event begins at 7 p.m. local time, fans in the U.S. can watch the whole thing live on Peacock starting at 2 p.m. ET, with main event ring walks set closer to 5 p.m. ET.

If you’re hoping to catch the action when Natasha Jonas fights Lauren Price, here’s how to tune in.

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price:

Date: Friday, March 7

Start Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Main Event Ring Walks: 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Location: Royal Albert Hall, London, England

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price:

You can tune into the 10-round Jonas vs. Price fight live, exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming home of hundreds of major sporting events. Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription includes the Price vs. Jonas fight along with NCAA basketball, NFL games, college football, Premier League, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14/month you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. Eligible students can sign-up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/month. $7.99/month at Peacock

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price Undercard:

WBC Lightweight world title: Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

Featherweight: Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman

EBU Flyweight title: Chloe Watson vs.Jasmina Zapotoczna

Middleweight: Cindy Ngamba vs. Kirstie Bavington

Super Bantamweight: Francesca Hennessy vs. Carla Camila Campos Gonzales

Source