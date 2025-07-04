Ping An Good Doctor Selected for First Batch of “Open-Source LLMs+” Innovation Application Cases, Showcasing Medical AI Scenario Implementation

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Digital Economy Conference – Cloud-Intelligence-Computing Security Forum,” also known as the third “SecGo Security Forum,” was successfully held today in Beijing. The event was organized by the Global Digital Economy Conference Organizing Committee and co-hosted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”) and the China Communications Standards Association. During the forum, CAICT unveiled its “Open-Source Large Language Models+” Software Innovation Application Typical Cases for 2025, which included the inaugural quarterly awards presentation for these groundbreaking cases.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited‘s (“the Company”, Stock Code: 1833.HK) two medical AI products, “Ping An Xin Yi” AI Doctor and “Dr. An,” received prestigious recognition. They were successfully selected as “Featured Cases” in CAICT’s first batch of “Open-Source Large Language Models+” Software Innovation Application Typical Cases. This achievement is attributed to their closed-loop service capabilities, integrating data, models, and real-world scenarios, as well as their technological breakthroughs that overcome the traditional trade-offs between speed, quality, and cost. Furthermore, they passed the quality and efficiency assessment for open-source large language model integration and application capabilities, establishing them as benchmarks for AI technology empowerment in the healthcare sector.

The two Ping An Good Doctor case products selected this year focus on core medical service scenarios. Built upon the Company’s five medical databases and the large multi-modal model “Ping An Medical Master” , they undergo tens of thousands of professional annotations and case optimizations annually. Their performance is continuously refined through ongoing user evaluations and doctor annotations. Specifically, “Ping An Xin Yi” AI Doctor leverages the Company’s self-built network of top-tier renowned doctors. On one hand, it creates a 24-hour online medical protection circle for users, acting as a digital avatar of a real doctor to provide health consultations, report interpretations, multi-disciplinary team (MDT) consultations, and rehabilitation guidance. On the other hand, it serves as a powerful efficiency accelerator, assisting in establishing patient files, organizing medical records, generating consultation references, streamlining rehabilitation management plans, and intelligent follow-ups, thereby empowering renowned doctors to become “super doctors.” Meanwhile, “Dr. An” completes Ping An Good Doctor’s family doctor product portfolio, specifically designed to address users’ five major medical challenges (difficulty managing information, difficulty choosing medical care, difficulty interpreting reports, difficulty treating diseases, and difficulty utilizing rights). It provides 7×24-hour, online-offline integrated closed-loop services for online users.

Concurrently, “Ping An Xin Yi” AI Doctor and “Dr. An” successfully passed CAICT’s “Open-Source Large Language Models Integration and Application Capability Quality and Efficiency Assessment.” Through this rigorous evaluation of their application capabilities, the effectiveness of Ping An Good Doctor’s medical AI products in model integration and application, their risk management levels, and their technical capability development have received professional recognition from this authoritative institution.

Currently, medical AI is increasingly occupying a crucial strategic position in the high-quality development of healthcare and the construction of “Healthy China Initiative”. As the flagship of Ping An Group’s health and senior care ecosystem, Ping An Good Doctor, under the Group’s “integrated finance + health and senior care” dual-driver strategy, continuously enhances the quality of its healthcare and senior care services. Simultaneously, through technological exploration and innovation, the Company is building a “7+N+1” AI medical product matrix that covers all scenarios, all cycles, and the entire ecosystem. Utilizing technology as a tool, business empowerment as a guide, and user value as the goal, the company provides a “worry-free, time-saving and money-saving” service experience.

