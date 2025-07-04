XTEP Ignites Global Night Running Frenzy: Over 1,000 Runners Chase Summer PBs in “Acceleration” Night-Training Footwear

Xiamen, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beginning June 10, over 1,000 runners across China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Norway, and France laced up for Xtep’s global night running series. This surge in evening activity underscores a key summer training reality: intense heat makes night running essential for effective high-intensity intervals and endurance work. Directly addressing this core need, Xtep debuted its “Acceleration” colorway collection—footwear engineered specifically for the demands of summer night training.

On night runs, runners wearing the 360X 2.0 “Acceleration” edition represent more than just visual impact—it reflects a mindset. “Acceleration” isn’t just speed; it’s a commitment to forward momentum in life. This drive requires resilient support: Research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows 40-50% of recreational runners sustain injuries—primarily in feet and lower limbs—where effective cushioning is proven to mitigate impact forces. Addressing this critical need, the 360X 2.0 features a premium midsole foam synergized with a streamlined carbon plate, dispersing impact energy to reduce joint stress and injury risk while maintaining responsive speed. Through this science-backed design, XTEP footwear empowers athletes to safely pursue PBs after work—transforming biomechanical insights into enduring running joy. The brand’s “Make it Different” philosophy thrives here—championing breakthroughs where protective engineering meets human potential.



XTEP Ignites Global Night Running Frenzy

The dynamic “Acceleration” colorway extends beyond the 360X 2.0, also revitalizing Xtep’s core performance models for specific running goals, including: Designed for elite racing, the 160X series has propelled 95 athletes worldwide to secure 451 marathon victories. Complementing the race-day dominator, the 260X is built for professional-level training, helping runners break through plateaus and sustain long-term progress. These performance-driven models became the engine of our global XRC night run series, powering over 1,000 runners as they illuminated cityscapes worldwide, their strides tracing landmarks from Malaysia to Vietnam, Norway, and beyond.

From daily runs to race-day goals, Xtep’s performance ecosystem delivers tiered solutions for every runner. The “Acceleration” ethos embodies the relentless pursuit of progress—now amplified through the global Xtep Running Club (XRC). We invite runners worldwide to join XRC: unlock exclusive access to dynamic pop-up runs in iconic cities, where community and cutting-edge gear converge.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/

