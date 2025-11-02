Profits Clearly Come Before Customer Safety Here…

I wonder if the senior US management of McDonald’s know what they are dishing up down under?

Perhaps it’s in their hygiene manual to use overflowing rubbish bins to hold cleaning fluid spray bottles in the kitchen area? Perhaps it’s also in their hygiene manual to use overflowing rubbish bins to hold open spring loaded doors while food is loaded in food storage units in the kitchen area? Well its the accepted practice here…

I don’t know about you, but given this is front of house for all to see, I am thinking goodness only knows what parts look like out of the public view…

No wonder there was so much rubbish and food scraps all over the floor to slip on, when emptying overflowing rubbish tins is not front of mind…

Don’t worry, food scraps get quickly attacked by the birds allowed to room freely inside the restaurant, but this is not an interactive zoo…or is it? Ps. you can see this floor has not been swept for a while : (

Ok, let’s look outside. Oh, customers have to clean their own table and seat…

She clearly gave up asking like we did on 4 seperate occasions to get the table wiped down – closer inspection will show you it is dried on bird excrement …

No bird excellent on this one but look at the grime…clearly not cleaned for days like the other tables!

Ok, so this was the one we reluctantly sat at… This was the best they could clean it…The young lady thought it was ok!

As I say, this is the complete lack of concern about hygiene front of house, imagine how bad it is out of the public’s view.

Yes, we are taking this up with the NSW health Inspectors, and MacDonald’s Australian Management because allowing baked on food to the interior windows of the restaurant from a food fight is clearly not the acceptable level of standards US management insist on, or is it?

McDonalds Darling Quarter Sydney : 5pm Sunday 2nd November 2025

Final observation – the location’s management were to concerned at keeping the cash register ticking over to understand my concerns…maybe they will if the Health Inspectors close the establishment down to protect the public for 101 hygiene issues?