Seasun Games’ Mecha Break Shines at ChinaJoy

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

Seasun Games, a Chinese game company with a history of over three decades, showcased its recently launched Mecha Break game during this year’s China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai from August 1 to 4, arousing great attention among game players both at home and abroad.

Its booth offered not only a rich array of peripheral gifts, special cosplay performances, and exciting shows by elite players, but also featured activities such as game trials and limited-edition badges, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the dynamic atmosphere and engage with the vibrant gaming community.



Seasun Games’ Mecha Break attracts lots of game players at ChinaJoyin Shanghai from Aug 1-4.

Behind the popularity of the new game is cultural globalization, which constitutes the essence of taking games overseas, explained Yao Zhe, vice-president of Seasun Games.



“And the key to successful international expansion for Chinese game companies lies in conveying the core of Chinese culture through an internationalized expression,” he added.

Yao said that his company‘s answer to expanding globally is to combine science fiction with mecha, striving to create a globally recognized Chinese mecha intellectual property.

Historically, IP works in the mecha genre have been dominated by Japan and Western countries. Works like Gundam and Transformers have had a profound impact on those born in the 1980s and 1990s. However, this dominance has also laid a solid foundation for young people worldwide to embrace mecha games, making it a culturally accepted medium for the global digital native generation.

Seasun Games‘ Mecha Break, upon its release on July 2, quickly garnered global player appreciation, with some players stating that it “completely refreshes the perception of mecha enthusiasts.”

It reached a peak of 132,000 concurrent players on the international gaming platform Steam, claiming the top spot on both the Trending Games and Popular Releases lists, and reaching as high as fifth place on the Most Played Games list. It has become another “breakthrough hit” overseas, earning international recognition for Chinese game developers’ innovation and capabilities.

The creation of this hit game is attributed to the support of hardcore technology and original game concepts. Mecha Break has accumulated a wealth of innovative technologies, currently holding 60 patents in areas such as image processing, character animation processing, data management, human-computer interaction, and virtual reality and augmented reality, in addition to a national patent award. In particular, it has focused on patent deployment in core areas such as image processing and character animation processing.

Insights into consumer profiles in overseas markets have proven indispensable and have exceeded the company‘s expectations, Yao said. About 73 percent of overseas users are under the age of 26.

In terms of markets, Japanese players exhibit a stronger-than-expected preference for competitive player-versus-player gameplay, while North American players show high purchasing intent for derivative merchandise such as model kits and collectible figures.

In the future, Southeast Asia, South America, and Europe are also expected to become the fastest-growing markets for Seasun Games‘ user base, he said.

Source