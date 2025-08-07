FOSHAN, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament (MCFIT), under the theme “Master Speed, More Profits”, has successfully launched. By August, the preliminaries were completed across five countries, with over 10,000 participants competing for the Top 5 awards of each country. This milestone highlights Midea’s commitment to advancing the air conditioning installation industry and fostering regional collaboration.



Southeast Asia’s Largest AC Installation Tournament — Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament (MCFIT) Kicks Off with a Grand Prize of $5,000

As the world’s No. 1 residential inverter AC brand with 27 years of expertise, Midea has built a broad user base across ASEAN. The Midea Club initiative, with over 145,700 AC installations completed for now, promotes cooperation with professional installers. Midea aims to improve the installation process through standardized practices and ongoing training. The tournament highlights Midea’s appreciation for installation professionals, recognizing their vital role in the brand’s success and development.

The tournament follows a three-stages. At every stage, winners receive rewards and certificates, the top five champions from each country will earn $150–300 and will be leading to the grand finale at Midea’s headquarters in China this November, competing for a $5,000 grand prize and the “Midea ASEAN Flash Installation Ambassador” title. Top performers will earn the “Master of Speed” title, gaining access to Midea’s elite service network and priority project access.



Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament Kicked Off within 5 Countries in ASEAN

Midea Drives Service Transformation through standardization, digitalization, and innovation.

The tournament integrates the Midea Club App, which records installation data to ensure transparency and efficiency. This digital approach highlights Midea’s leadership in service innovation.

Midea’s Numen series, with its PULL-DOWN structure, increases installation efficiency, reducing maintenance time by 72%. Installers can replace motors in just four steps, taking only 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Midea has been supporting local installers and partners through ongoing technical training and preferential order allocation, further promoting their career growth.

Product innovation also enhances installation and maintenance. The Midea Numen series, with its PULL-DOWN Structure, improves maintenance efficiency by 72%, enabling motor replacement in 4 steps. This design also won this year’s German Red Dot Award.

The MCFIT Tournament reflects Midea’s philosophy of “enhancing skills through competition, driving innovation through events, and strengthening alliances through participation.” By building a robust service ecosystem, Midea is raising the bar for AC installation across ASEAN, setting new industry benchmarks and creating growth opportunities for installers.

