Sustainable Tourism, Creating Future: ITE HCMC 2024 Positions Itself as Asia’s Premier Tourism Cooperation Event

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2024) is set to become one of Asia’s most influential travel expos, driven by participation from leading global organizations and businesses, increased attention from prestigious international media, and continuous enhancements to its International Hosted Buyer Program.

Taking place from 05 – 07/9, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, the event aims to establish Vietnam as a central tourism hub in Asia. “We position Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as not just tourist destinations, but as a central tourism hub for Asia,” said Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

Global Industry Players to Convene at ITE HCMC 20244

This year’s expo will, for the first time, welcome the participation of prominent international travel businesses, including Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), a Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 90 countries, and Intrepid Travel (Australia), recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential companies in 2023.

Additionally, ITE HCMC draws interest from key tourism markets like the United States and Europe, such as: Collette, America’s oldest travel company with over a century of luxury tour expertise, and Exim Tours from the DERTour Group, a leading European travel service provider.

CNN to Cover a Vietnamese Tourism Event for the First Time

CNN will cover the expo for its Marketplace Asia program, marking the first time the network dedicates extensive resources to a Vietnamese tourism event. This coverage will elevate ITE HCMC 2024’s international profile, creating opportunities for promotion and collaboration. ITE HCMC 2024 is supported by over 40 international media agencies from 10 countries and territories.

Enhanced quality and impact of Hosted Buyer

Over 450 exhibiting companies and brands have registered for the event, and 200 international buyers from 33 countries and territories have confirmed participation in the exclusive International Hosted Buyer Program – expected a 10% increase from 2023. This growth underscores ITE HCMC’s role as a key platform for international business connections.

Over the three-day event, ITE HCMC will facilitate 10,000 B2B meetings tailored to participants’ business needs, ensuring optimal matchmaking and maximizing outcomes. An online scheduling system, available from August 20th to September 20th, allows international buyers to arrange meetings in advance, reducing on-site wait times. The ITE HCMC App has been upgraded with AI-powered matchmaking and QR code scanning for instant partner information, enhancing efficiency and supporting the event’s eco-friendly goals.

Strategic Partnerships

ITE HCMC 2024 is proud to announce its strategic partners: Vietnam Airlines as the Diamond Sponsor and Official Airline; Saigontourist Group as the Diamond Sponsor; Nam A Bank as the Gold Sponsor; Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), GEM Center, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon as Bronze Sponsors and valued partners: Vietjet, Emirates, Vietravel Airlines, Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel, Le Meridien Hotel; Mobifone and Air China and China Southern Airlines for their invaluable assistance in inviting potential travel businesses to send clients to Vietnam and the region to participate in the International Buyer Program.

For more information, visit www.itehcmc.travel, follow on Facebook, and connect on LinkedIn.

Source