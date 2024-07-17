THE ART OF THE PARTY BOOK

Party coming up? No need to stress, become a super-star party host with The Art Of The Party. This charming book will help you be the perfect host, with handy tips on everything from guest list to painless clean-up. Features favourite recipes from three of Kay’s previous books, including the award-winning Make Mine A Martini. Drinks and Nibbles for easy entertaining, with more than 90 deliciously simple recipes for cocktails and finger food that can easily be scaled up and made in advance.

Author: Kay Plunkett-Hogge