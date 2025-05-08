The best Mother’s Day gifts to give Mom this year

There’s no question that she’s the best Mom there is — and her Mother’s Day gift should be on par. Sure, she’d probably be happy with a handwritten card or a phone call, but you can — and should — do better than that. Not sure what’s worth it? I’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts below. As Yahoo’s Gifting Editor, I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly, so you can trust that these picks are truly the cream of the crop.

Okay, now let’s talk budget. If your mom’s anything like mine, she doesn’t want you shelling out the big bucks on her Mother’s Day gift. That’s why I’ve found presents for every price point, whether you team up with your siblings to get her a new piece of tech (Skylight calendar, FTW) or opt for something cheap — in terms of price, not quality —that’ll inspire a little self-care (hello, shower steamers!).

But before you make a beeline to our picks, consider the woman you’re shopping for and the things she loves (other than her kids, of course!). Is she eager to get back in her garden? Give her a hummingbird feeder so she can revel in nature’s beauty. Is she the type to skimp on luxury items and wear her shoes into the ground? Pick up a new pair of Birkenstock slides, which just so happen to top our list of the most comfortable walking sandals.

Quick Overview See 16 more

In this guide: Best Mother’s Day gifts under $25 | Best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 | Best Mother’s Day gifts under $100 | Best Mother’s Day gifts over $100

Update, May 8, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and moved some reader faves to the top of the list.

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $25

Amazon A trip to the spa might not be in the cards for her, but there are plenty of little ways to elevate her everyday routine. These top-rated shower steamers are a great starting point. Just drop a pod in the corner of the shower away from the stream of water, then breathe in good-for-the-soul aromas, from calming lavender to invigorating grapefruit. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Make her garden sparkle with flying jewels — er, hummingbirds — as the weather warms. These beloved fast fliers are drawn to red hues, so this feeder with ruby glass and flower-shaped feeding ports is your best bet. “As soon as I switched to this feeder, there were six hummingbirds coming at once,” one birder boasted. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Your mom’s full of surprises — and it makes sense since, ya know, she lived a full life before you. Take her down memory lane with this guided journal full of prompts tied to her younger years, major milestones (like having you!) and aha moments. She’ll appreciate that you care enough to ask; you’ll appreciate having this book in the years to come. $17 at Amazon

Amazon If she’s the type to be offended by a skincare-related gift, then move right along. But if she’s open to it, look no further than Biodance, the “it” K-beauty brand. These do-it-all sheet masks hydrate, brighten and firm — leave one on for at least three hours until it turns transparent, then rub in the remaining product. “It’s super hydrating, and my skin always feels plumper and fresher afterward like I actually drink enough water (which I don’t),” one reviewer glowed. “Peeling it off is oddly satisfying, and best of all, it doesn’t leave my face feeling sticky or weird.” $15 at Amazon

Amazon Emily Henry knows how to write a rom-com. She’s penned a bunch of bestselling beach reads (including one titled Beach Read), and she’s back with one of the season’s most-anticipated releases. It’s Reese Witherspoon’s May book club pick, so make sure Mom has a copy of this “mystery, romance and thriller all rolled into one captivating story” (Reese’s words, not mine). $20 at Amazon

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $50

Amazon Tea Forte is a gift-giving favorite, but the Mariposa is a match made for Mother’s Day. The pretty packaging hints at the cheery goodness tucked inside: a dozen pyramid-shaped tea bags with fruity, floral notes inspired by a garden in bloom. $28 at Amazon

J. Crew Factory Raffia details and bold hues scream “spring.” Liven up even the most basic outfit with these cheery studs, available in bright pink, olive green and natural tan. $30 at J. Crew Factory

Uncommon Goods I’m usually not one to suggest giving a candle as a Mother’s Day gift, but this blossoming beauty is a rare exception. Each candle has a sculpted flower at the center to represent a particular birth month — hers, yours, her grandkids and so on — which is far more sentimental than those big ol’ jar candles (you know the ones). $30 at Uncommon Goods

Walmart This waffle maker is so, um, beautiful, she’ll want to leave it out for all to see. It’s not just for show, though: The rotating function ensures evenly cooked waffles, and it can make up to five waffles in 10 minutes flat. $30 at Walmart

Mark & Graham She’s the most stylish golfer on the green by par. And if monogrammed accessories are her cup of tee, then personalize a patterned wood or driver headcover (or both!) with her initial for an additional $15. They’re made from water- and dirt-resistant nylon to protect her clubs — and look incredibly chic while doing so. $39 at Mark & Graham

Ulta Take Mom on a much-deserved beach vacay with this limited-edition set of Sol de Janeiro’s sunniest scents. Get four travel-size mists in one go, ranging from sweet and nutty varieties (including the brand’s bestselling Cheirosa 62) to deeper, muskier scents for when the sun goes down. $34 at Ulta

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $100

Kate Spade Outlet Some of the greatest gifts come in the smallest packages. Enter this three-in-one gem, which can be used as a wallet (albeit on the larger side), a wristlet or a shoulder bag big enough for night-out essentials. One fired-up fashionista said it’s “just what I need” since it has built-in credit card slots, a zip-top closure and can easily be taken from day to night. $89 at Kate Spade Outlet

Storyworth She has a lot of tales up her sleeve. With Storyworth, she’ll get weekly prompts (like “What is the furthest you’ve ever traveled?”) to guide her story. Once the year’s up, all of the best ones can be compiled and bound in a hardcover book. $89 at Storyworth

Alice’s Table Fresh flowers are always welcome on Mother’s Day. Instead of sending her a pre-arranged bouquet and calling it a day, go for the unexpected by signing her up for a flower-arranging workshop. That’s right, she’ll get a box of pretty blooms from 1-800-Flowers and a vase shipped right to her door, then she can follow the step-by-step video to arrange it to her liking. Turn it into a bonding moment by doubling up the order, so you can both have some fun with florals. $65 at Alice’s Table

Etsy Here’s a way to ensure the whole family is just an arm’s length away. Add up to eight heart charms to this bracelet — one for each kid or grandkid. Silver and gold styles start at $50, but gold vermeil will cost a touch more, with prices ranging from $90 to $120 depending on the number of charms needed. $50 at Etsy

Best Mother’s Day gifts over $100

Amazon Perfect for families in the thick of it (whatever it is), this smart calendar is an easier way to wrangle everyone’s school, work and extracurricular schedules. But that’s not all: It also has a meal planner, chore chart, list maker and weather forecast, so the whole fam can get all the info they need at a glance. “I am 100% a planner and pen kinda gal, however my paper planner doesn’t connect to the family,” one happy mom wrote. “Having this device has allowed everyone in the family to add their own plans, to-do lists, wants/needs all in one place.” $280 at Amazon

Lands’ End There’s no question that she’s the coolest person you know. But once her head hits the pillow? Well, she’s anything but. These PJs are made with a cooling jersey material that’s lightweight, breathable and airy, all in an effort to keep her at the perfect temperature while she sleeps. Plus, the pajamas come with a matching robe made out of the same material, so she can keep her cool while she gets ready, too. $66 at Lands End

Harry & David No one does gift baskets quite like Harry & David (and trust me, I’ve tested ’em all). And sure, a basket overflowing with sweet and savory treats may not seem like the most imaginative Mother’s Day gift out there, but this one will steal the show — and her heart. It’s on the spendier side, but you can always go with a boxed version for nearly half the price. Use our exclusive code 20YAHOO to get 20% off. $100 at Harry & David

Cahve Give her an instant heirloom. First, she’ll get a box with three pre-sized wax balls to cast an impression like a fingerprint, paw or animal’s nose. Then, Cahve will turn those into a sterling silver or gold-plated pendant, which can be left as-is or personalized with birthstones and engraved initials. $119 at Cahve

Zappos Birkenstocks topped our list of most comfortable walking sandals, but this springy style is a fresh take on the classic slides. Pretty, pink and a podiatrist’s dream: This dressed-up version still has a supportive footbed, deep heel cup and ultra-soft suede lining like the OG style. $150 at Zappos

Amazon Ice rollers have met their match. This is basically a digitized version with hot and cold capabilities — crank up the heat to boost circulation and overall brightness, then blast the cold to reduce puffiness. One skin-savvy shopper raved that it’s “the perfect size for travel,” adding that the warm feature also “helps with tension and headaches.” $129 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Advertisement Advertisement

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts: Best Mother’s Day gifts for 2025 | Mother’s Day gifts under $50 | Unique Mother’s Day gifts | Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts | Best Mother Day gift experiences | Best Mother’s Day flowers

Source