TSA will let travelers keep their shoes on at airport security checkpoints

Traveler wait in a long security line at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Transportation Security Administration will let many travelers leave their shoes on at U.S. airport checkpoints, ending a roughly 20-year-old rule, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

The change will be immediate and nationwide, Noem said at a press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“We want to improve this travel experience, while maintaining safety standards,” Noem said.

The TSA briefed industry members about the change earlier Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The agency screened an average of nearly 2.5 million people a day last year.