‘This is your holy grail’: Shoppers are aglow over this $11 microneedling tool

Dewy, flawless skin was once reserved for celebrities. Big-screen-worthy faces. Faces free from wrinkles and acne scars (and pretty much any normal imperfections that come one’s way between puberty and perimenopause). And sure, for those with the dough and the time, microdermabrasion appointments might be a drop in the bucket. But for ordinary folks, they add up — averaging about $167 a pop, according to a 2020 stat from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Well, we’ve got big news: Now you can reap similar results at home for just $11 and change (thanks to our exclusive coupon code 10NEWSDARA) with the exfoliating Sdara Skincare Derma Roller.

Amazon With hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to renew and rejuvenate dull-looking skin with just a few strokes. Score max savings courtesy of the code 10NEWSDARA. Save $1 with code 10NEWSDARA $11 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When you consider how much professional skin-care treatments can cost (in the hundreds, even thousands!), paying $11 for such a highly-rated at-home device is a steal. We also haven’t seen this roller’s price dip any lower than this since Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so if you want to get a jump start on your 2024 skincare routine, we suggest you grab this little wonder now.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Using 540 teensy 0.25mm titanium microneedles, the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller gently exfoliates to promote a healthy glow and reduce fine lines and scarring. Beginners fear not; it’s simple to use: Just clean the roller and your face, roll three times in one direction and then the other, and moisturize.

This merciful little roller is much gentler on the face and the wallet than in-office treatments, and the shorter needles are great for beginners. Some users claim that this exfoliation tool has shown miraculous healing powers on their damaged, scarred skin. “Sunken/atrophic scars cured!” one shopper rejoiced. “I tried for almost three years [but] the atrophic scars seemed impossible to get rid of. Then I find this. The first time I used it … I didn’t use enough pressure. The second time … I was much more ambitious with the pressure. Afterward, I put on the vitamin C serum, then went to bed. I woke up the next day and oh my God. I was completely floored by how different my skin looked. My sunken scars were 70 percent gone. In one night, I had seen more progress than I had in three years. This is your holy grail.“

A wand of one’s own: The Sdara Skincare Derma Roller targets imperfections and illuminates skin. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Don’t just take our word for it. Look to the megafans who’ve given the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller more than 19,000 five-star ratings. There’s a reason this gadget’s getting so much buzz.

Pros 👍

“This innovative tool has transformed the way I care for my skin,” said one five-star reviewer. “It’s easy to use and provides noticeable improvements in skin texture and tone. The micro-needles are fine and glide smoothly, making the process relatively painless. I’ve seen a reduction in fine lines, improved collagen production, and a more even complexion.”

Another user wondered, “How did I live so long without one of these?… I can see fine lines are disappearing and my pores are much more clear. My chin always breaks out at ‘that time of the month,’ but no breakouts after incorporating this little gadget into my routine.”

“I have had horrible acne scars for over ten years and have been on numerous prescription creams and pills to correct them,” shared one roller convert. “I figured this was worth a shot… And I’m so pleased. I used it for about two minutes, every evening for one week and my pores and scars started shrinking. Like actually really shrinking. I’ve now been using it for about three weeks, between 4-6 days a week. I prep my face with witch hazel, use the tool, and use a vitamin C serum afterward. After these three weeks, my skin looks so much younger and brighter. If you feel like you’ve tried everything for scarring and large pores, please please please give this a try.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers suggest a few improvements.

“Although I know stretch marks over time fade on their own, I feel this has speeded up the process a ton,” shared a shopper. “My stomach also feels firmer. I’m blown away by these results.

My only complaint is that I wish the roller was a little more durable. It’s made of plastic and the roller sometimes squeaks when in use, and doesn’t feel like it would last a long time. But for the price it is worth it compared to a dermatologist-issued dermaroller!”

Another shopper wrote: “I only wish that it would come with some sort of sanitizing cup for the needle roller.. otherwise, it is well priced and does the job.”

Amazon More than 19,000 five-star reviewers sing the praises of this skin-care tool for the transformative effect it has on acne scars, uneven texture and tone, and even wrinkles. Save $1 with code 10NEWSDARA $11 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream Save $11 with coupon

Style

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan Save $29 with coupon

Source