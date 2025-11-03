Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelTransportation Sec. Sean Duffy: Government shutdown has lasting effects even after it...
Travel

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy: Government shutdown has lasting effects even after it ends

admin
By admin
0
13

Share

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the government shutdown’s impact on air travel, air traffic controllers shortage, whether air travel remains safe, and more.

11:43

Mon, Nov 3 20259:02 AM EST

Source

Previous article
Archaeologists uncover massive stone ruins from ancient city that once rivaled Rome
Next article
On the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2025, “Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club Unveils Masterplan to Develop World-Class Sports and Lifestyle Destination”.
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024