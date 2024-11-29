Friday, November 29, 2024
TV Deals – Too Good To Be True?

Hot Clearance Deals…

Palsonic is proudly Australian family owned and has been selling top-quality and innovative electronics to Australian families for over 40 years. The electronics group starting with sewing machines, then quickly expanded into televisions, audio equipment, and home appliances. Today, Palsonic is recognised as Australia’s best value electronics brand, known for reliable, high-quality products designed for Australian homes.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ONLINE ORDER?

Most orders will have a tracking link emailed to you, visit our tracking page and enter the tracking number provided.

WHAT PAYMENT OPTIONS DO YOU OFFER?

We offer our customers the following methods of payment:

PayPal
PayPal & PayPal Pay in 4 are available for online purchases only.

Credit Cards
Online we accept most major credit cards – Visa, MasterCard, and American Express

WHAT DELIVERY OPTIONS DO YOU HAVE?

Shipping:

Palsonic ships to all Eastern States of Australia:

New South Wales (NSW)

Victoria (VIC)

Queensland (QLD)

ACT

To Learn more about Palsonic and their current TV deals, visit their website here: https://palsonic.com.au

