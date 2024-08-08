U.S. track star Noah Lyles takes bronze in 200-meter, says he tested positive for Covid

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, US’ Kenneth Bednarek and US’ Noah Lyles cross the finish line to finish first, second and third respectively in the men’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024.

PARIS — Two days after Noah Lyles said he tested positive for Covid, the American sprinter finished third in the 200-meter final at the Paris Olympics, unable to chase down gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Lyles ran 19.70 for bronze, behind Tebogo’s 19.46, which earned the first gold medal in Botswana’s history. American Kenny Bednarek earned silver in 19.62.

Following his positive test, Lyles said he moved into a hotel away from the Olympic Village to quarantine himself and arrived for warmups before Wednesday’s semifinal with a mask on. He said he never considered not competing in Thursday’s final and intentionally did not disclose information about his diagnosis.

“You never want to tell your competitors you’re sick,” he said. “Why would you give them an edge over you?”

Lyles, 27, appeared his usual energetic self when he was introduced before the final, jumping and sprinting down the track before getting into his blocks as a sold-out crowd inside Stade de France grew silent. Lyles was running from behind right from the start, looking little like the sprinter who had won 26 consecutive races dating to 2021 until he finished second in Wednesday’s semifinal — also to Tebogo — and had been 38-5 all-time against the seven other sprinters in Thursday’s final.

At the finish line Lyles collapsed, then gingerly stood while asking for water and sitting back down on the track. He was put into a wheelchair and carted off underneath the stadium. It was a stark contrast to Sunday night, when Lyles won the first Olympic gold medal of his career by winning the 100-meters by five-thousandths of a second and afterward guaranteed that he would win the 200 meters, as well.