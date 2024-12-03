We’re shopping the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more

Frugal folks, unite! If you’re looking to save some cash while you shop, you’ve come to the right place. While many of 2024’s Cyber Monday sales are, of course, big and splurge-y, we’re also seeing lots of record-low prices, many of them below $25. So while it’s fun to bring home a flashy new TV or special kitchen appliance, Cyber Monday is also a great time to stock up on essentials and other inexpensive things you reach for daily. And you know what they say: the more you save, the more you can shop! Adopt that motto and apply it to everything from holiday gifts to everyday essentials from top brands like Gap, Amazon and Old Navy.

There’s something for everyone on our list of must-buys, whether your favorite tech head has been eyeing some smart plugs (just $20 for a 4-pack) or the cleaning obsessive on your list could use a new car vac (our fave is down to $20 with Yahoo’s exclusive code). And don’t forget to snag something for yourself while you’re at it — we recommend a festive candle or the internet-famous snail serum (seriously). We’ve included both fun and practical finds to snap up for a steal.

Now, as professional shoppers who are always checking our price trackers and sale histories, we’ll be the first to tell you that not all deals are created equally. That’s why we’re hard at work comparing discounts across retailers to bring you the deals we would recommend to our own friends and family. And we’ve found more than 15 that are worth a look. Keep scrolling to check out the best Cyber Monday deals under $25.

The best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Amazon All-time-low price alert! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a “dumb” TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don’t like the interface. It’s a wild 55% off right now for a limited time. “Do not let the fear of technology scare you away from using a Fire Stick!” said a fan. “We had a TV that was not a smart TV, and when we went to streaming, we quit using it. I decided to try the Fire Stick so we could have a TV in the guest room. Took five minutes to set it up. The remote is great too and simple to operate since it is Alexa-enabled or if you don’t like using Alexa, it still is easy to use.” Save $22 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Target This is the year of colorful countertop appliances, and this darling lavender air fryer (it also comes in navy and red) is the sweetest example. It fries, bakes and more with less oil than traditional cookers, and it cleans up easily. This gift even comes with more than 100 recipes for inspiration. Its compact size makes it portable, too. One shopper wrote,”I bought this so that I could start making lunch at work, and it’s perfect. It doesn’t take up too much space, it’s super easy to use, and it’s very easy to clean.” $20 at Target

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. At nearly 50% off, this is the lowest it’s been since September. Check out our Beauty Editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! You only need to use this nifty device for 10 minutes at a time, and, according to the brand, you could see your teeth looking up to 12 shades whiter in as little as six uses. It’s currently over 30% off, bringing it to a new all-time low price — now that’s something to smile about. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. This might not be the biggest discount, but we’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $3 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon You might not be experiencing freezing temperatures just yet, but if and when those overnight frosts occur, you’ll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner’s nightmare. This is as low as we’ve ever seen this pair on sale for, and over 20,000 were purchased in the past month, so we’re not too far off… Save $3 with Prime $6 at Amazon

Walmart A candle in a pretty frosted jar gives you double the bang for your buck: It adds a lovely scent to your room, plus it serves as decor. These Better Homes & Gardens candles — just $5 each — bring in those lovely scents of fall, with a wick that diffuses them further and longer throughout the home. $5 at Walmart

Amazon If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. Our price trackers tell us this is within two dollars of these towels’ all-time low, so wipe — er, swipe — ’em while they’re on sale. Save $5 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Never strain your wrists opening a can again, thanks to this nifty little gizmo that does the job with the push of a button. The No. 1 bestseller cleanly removes the top without leaving any sharp edges behind, and it’s battery-operated so you won’t have to deal with cords. It’s not often on sale, but happens to be marked down to the best price our trackers are showing since 2021. Join the 20,000-plus shoppers who have purchased one within the past month. Save $14 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon Garrity says, “I know, I know, gloves aren’t exactly the most novel gift idea, but they’re one of those things that we all need to refresh every couple of winters. These fleece-lined favorites are just as practical as they are pretty: One Amazon shopper raved that ‘the fur cuff is perfect and looks expensive,’ while another mentioned that they ‘kept my hands warm during my trip to the northeast and in cold weather.’ The best of both worlds, eh?” That 66% discount isn’t too shabby, either… Check out her roundup of the best Christmas gifts for her for more. $15 at Amazon

Amazon These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten the drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at less than two bucks apiece, you’re getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $10 at Amazon

Old Navy Whether you could use a new neck warmer or want to treat someone on your list to a toasty yet stylish winter accessory, look no further than this fringed looker, which reviewers say is a dead-ringer for the popular (and pricey) Acne Studios scarf. At 50% off, you’ll be able to grab multiples without breaking the bank — it comes in plenty of fun colors and prints. $10 at Old Navy

Amazon Senior Tech Deals Writer Chris McGraw says, “These widely compatible smart plugs work with almost all smart-home services outside of HomeKit (and even that can be configured through IFTTT), but the true selling point is the fact that you get four for just $20. That’s less than $5 per plug — an absolute steal with how useful these little gadgets actually are.” This is as low as we’ve seen them drop in years, and they make cool stocking stuffers! Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? You’ll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen in years, and it’ll save you money on paper refills. Save $12 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon What better time to treat your feet than during the colder months? By smoothing out those cracks and calluses now, your dogs will be ready for primetime come sandal season. Just slip these socks on while you’re watching your favorite holiday movies, and you’ll notice the dead, dry skin start to peel away in just one or two weeks. A little gross, yes, but also extremely satisfying — almost as satisfying as knowing you’re getting this top-rated pack for as low as it’s been all year (65% off). Save $16 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re looking for denim that’s designed for all shapes and sizes, these affordable Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They’re classic high-rises that sit at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. These No. 1 bestsellers start at a wild $15 (nearly 70% off), so grab a few pairs for fall and winter — they’d look fab with some stylish boots. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Bundle up with this classic sweatshirt that has a fleecy interior and pockets for storing small essentials or warming up your hands. At 70% off, this is as low as we’ve ever seen it, so snag a few while multiple colors are on sale (prices vary). Save $35 | Lowest price ever $15 at Amazon

Sam’s Club OK, this isn’t a kitchen deal per se, but just think of all of the affordable kitchen gear you’ll have access to thanks to your new Sam’s Club membership. This deal knocks the annual membership price down by 60%, but hurry — the offer ends December 2! $20 at Sam’s Club

