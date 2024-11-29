AiRROBO and FIXR Smart Homes Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers! Transform your home cleaning and pet grooming routines with our top-performing devices, now at unbeatable prices.



Smart Robot Vacuum & Pet Grooming Vacuum Deal

AiRROBO T20+ Laser Navigation Robot Vacuum

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Price: $199

Revolutionize your home cleaning with the T20+. Featuring Laser LiDAR Navigation, it detects obstacles, prevents collisions, and avoids falls with 360° precision. This 3-in-1 sweeper, vacuum, and mop is equipped with a 350ml dust box and 340ml water tank, ensuring every corner is spotless. With 180 minutes of runtime and a 3200mAh battery, it effortlessly covers homes up to 2200 sqft and recharges itself automatically. Supports only 2.4GHz WiFi.

AiRROBO P20 Smart Robot Vacuum

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Price: $64.99 (Use Code: 9TNGZLDR)

Achieve a deeper clean with the P20’s 4 adjustable suction modes ranging from 800Pa (Quiet) to 2800Pa (Max). Its Floating scraper technology ensures no dust is left behind. Offering 120 minutes of runtime, it’s perfect for spaces up to 1500 sqft, with auto-recharge functionality for uninterrupted performance.

FIXR PG50 Pet Grooming Vacuum

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Price: $49.69 (Use Code: 4YUDMHIJ)

Make pet grooming stress-free with the PG50. Its 11000Pa suction power captures 99% of pet hair during grooming, while operating at a whisper-quiet 50dB. Equipped with a 1.4m detachable extended hose, a 2.5L dust cup, and 4 multifunctional tools—including a grooming brush, electric clipper, cleaning brush, and crevice tool—this is the ultimate grooming kit for pet owners.

