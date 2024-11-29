Young International Scientists Say Tech Cooperation Creates Strong Bond

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For Muhammad Salman Hameed, a Pakistani researcher, his six years of experience in China have been highly rewarding. He has not only refined his research techniques and expanded his professional network, but also built cross-cultural relationships that have enriched both his career and personal life.



Pakistani researcher Muhammad Salman Hameed, currently working as an assistant professor at Central China Normal University, inspires students through his dedication to research and discovery.

Supportive research environment

“China is more advanced in academic and research facilities compared to Pakistan,” Hameed told Science and Technology Daily (S&T Daily). This motivated him to pursue his PhD in Agriculture Entomology in Institute of Applied Ecology at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University (FAFU) from 2014 to 2018, attracted by the excellent research opportunities in Applied Ecology.

Hameed said the learning experience significantly impacted his personal growth and future career development, equipping him with valuable research skills, a global perspective, and a strong academic network. His four years in China also instilled a deep affection for the country. After working in his home country for a while, he chose to return to China, attracted by its supportive research environment.

China’s technological advancements in agriculture have been remarkable, driven by substantial investments in research and development, a robust innovation ecosystem and strategic government policies, Hameed said.

In March 2023, his education background and professional expertise led to an opportunity to work as an assistant researcher in a lab at the Central China Normal University (CCNU) under the supervision of Professor Ren Yanliang.

Ren was seeking for international talents with expertise in molecular biology techniques like gene cloning and silencing (RNA interference). “Hameed was the ideal candidate,” Ren told S&T Daily.

At the CCNU, Hameed is impressed by the modern and advanced research facilities. The lab is equipped with a comprehensive range of instruments covering areas such as chemical biology, genetic engineering, crystallography and cell biology.

“The state-of-the-art instruments are invaluable to researchers, saving time and yielding high-quality results,” he said. Hameed describes China’s research and development (R&D) environment as collaborative, innovative and well-resourced.

No pain, no gain

According to Ren, the lab focuses on R&D of innovative chemical drugs with one of its goals being to address the environmental problems caused by the excessive proliferation of blue-green algae in water bodies. This phenomenon leads to eutrophication, which deteriorates water quality.

“Hameed plays a crucial role in our laboratory. He is the only one capable of conducting experiments in genetic engineering,” Ren said.

Genetic engineering research is demanding with a long payback period and a substantial workload. It involves multiple experimental steps, each closely interconnected with the next. A mistake in any one step can require restarting the entire process from the beginning. Therefore, Hameed must exercise great patience and perseverance to tackle unexpected difficulties.

He mentioned that his Chinese researchers are very hard-working and their dedication clearly pays off in their research work. Like them, Hameed’s own commitment was rewarded when he made a pivotal breakthrough in gene knockout and the overexpression of essential gene in blue-green algae.

During the process, Hameed faced technical challenges. “However, my colleagues provided valuable technical advice and laboratory resources which helped me to overcome these challenges,” he said.

He is not hesitant to ask questions and seek assistance when needed, which is a crucial trait for overcoming research challenges. His research experience in China has been immensely beneficial, fostering a disciplined approach to scientific inquiry and a strong work ethic.

The baton of friendship

Hameed mentioned that he was particularly impressed by his Chinese colleagues’ teamwork and their openness in sharing knowledge.

While he had expertise in plant biology, Ren’s lab focuses on the blue-green algae. There are significant differences in cellular structures, experimental methods and the instruments used in both fields, but Ren helped him adapt to the new research environment.

In return, the Chinese researchers learned writing and oral communication skills from Hameed. Working with him also sparked their interest in international collaboration.

“Sci-tech exchanges are essential for mutual growth, knowledge sharing, and addressing global challenges,” Hameed said.

Ren also emphasized that international cooperation is crucial for scientific research. The innovative drug research encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including molecular design, chemical biology, drug synthesis, structural biology, cellular experiments and medical research.

Over the years, Ren’s lab has collaborated with institutions in South Africa and Bulgaria, offering Hameed further international exposure.

“International collaboration allow us to pool expertise and resources from various fields, advancing research for the benefit of humanity,” Ren said.

In recent years, Ren noted a significant increase in applications from Pakistani undergraduate students seeking to pursue their master’s in China. “The number of applications has risen two to threefold compared to previous years, reflecting China’s growing international recognition in science and technology,” Ren said.

According to a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan in October, both sides agreed to align China’s eight major steps for supporting Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan’s 5Es framework, which focuses on exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, and equity & empowerment.

The two countries also committed to strengthening their practical cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, animal husbandry, epidemic prevention and control in plants and animals, and agricultural mechanization. They will leverage local resources and organize training programs to cultivate talents in agriculture, science and information technology.

As the interactions between the two nations deepen, the bond of China–Pakistan friendship will continue to be passed down from generation to generation.

This article is written in cooperation with the China Science and Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC).

Source