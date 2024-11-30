Black Friday beauty deals start at $6 — our beauty expert’s favorite 2024 picks

We’ve narrowed down the best Black Friday deals to start shopping now. (Amazon/Sephora)

Black Friday 2024 may be coming to a close but I’m still seeing tons of incredible beauty deals at all your favorite makeup, skin- and hair-care spots — including major players like Amazon, Sephora, Walmart and Ulta. There’s still plenty of time to score mega discounts on brands like Olaplex, Dyson, Kiehl’s and so many more. From the Jennifer Aniston-beloved eye serum that blurred my wrinkles to our pick for best mascara of the year, we’ve got the insider scoop on the most “worth it” Black Friday beauty deals to shop right this minute.

As a longtime beauty editor, my Black Friday shopping strategy is always to narrow things down, which helps make the savings spree more manageable. Because, let’s face it (no pun!): the depth and breadth of sales can be overwhelming. There’s so much to buy, you don’t always actually know what’s worth it and all of it can make your head spin.

With that in mind, I’ve scoured hundreds of makeup, hair- and skin-care deals. These are the best beauty goodies I’ve found on that are still on sale.

Best Black Friday skin-care deals

Amazon Now this is a wild discount — currently just 40 cents a treatment! If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we’re happy to report that there’s an easy — and tres affordable — fix. These eye masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you’re getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? With real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. $6 at Amazon

grace & stella Since we lose moisture and elasticity as we age, the humectant hyaluronic acid, an ingredient which binds to water — and can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water — is key to any quality anti-aging skin care regimen. You’d be hard pressed to find a better hyaluronic acid serum than this award-winning version from Grace & Stella, especially at this discounted Black Friday price. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it’s a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven’t been much cheaper all year. Brighter smile, here you come (and for 45% off!). $28 at Amazon

BIODANCE If your skin is dry and dull, look no further than this near-perfect, Tik-Tok famous overnight face mask which works to deeply penetrate and hydrate skin as you sleep so you wake up with a dewy glow. At this super-low Black Friday price, you can pick up a few to give as gifts. $13 at Amazon

Amazon My beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It’s won multiple awards, has over 56,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it the first time (here is my full review), my face was noticeably dewier and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again this month, after a medi-spa laser treatment, I found it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, lending a healthy sheen. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Stubborn blackheads weirdly don’t discriminate — they’re often prevalent no matter if you’re old or young. But these truly revolutionary patches help solve the problem fast, all while you sleep. Just apply, shuffle off to bed and let it do the hard work of clearing your pores while you sleep. In the morning, you’ll be astonished when you see all the grime that was trapped inside. “Amazing” and “miraculous” are common themes among five-star reviewers. One happy reviewer said, “I was amazed! It was slightly annoying to have on at night, but when I woke up, all of those problem blackheads on my nose were either gone or loosened up. … The patch is easy to remove and doesn’t hurt at all, like some of the other nose strips. I’m so impressed!” Another reviewer called it “Seriously an unexpected miracle. … Pore strips have always pulled a few [blackheads] out, but mostly just left a white film behind. I applied this clear plastic patch and went to sleep. [In the morning] I could see that about 75% of my blackheads/sebum were gone.” Save $4 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has over 27,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it’s more than half off. Save $9 with code BMXSJR05 $7 at Amazon

Amazon This Jennifer Aniston-fave serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches (I’ve tried it — it actually blurred my wrinkles). Made of 80% squalane — a known skin fortifier — it’s fragrance-free, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. This ultra-silky balm leaves behind a dewy finish plus it’s beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. $39 at Amazon

Amazon This is the cream you want if you’re, like, “I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck.” The Gold Bond firming cream is no-frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You’ll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won’t, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for less makes this product worth a go. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, they’re 60% off! They’re also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $16 at Amazon

Amazon While it’s not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used for that purpose by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It’s extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and is especially good as a nighttime treatment for faces, hands, feet, necks and even the décolleté. $14 at Amazon

Amazon If I could, I’d buy every person I know a bottle of CosRx snail serum — it’s truly a favorite product, one of the most effective skin-care items for complexion smoothing, skin softening and dark-spot lightening I’ve ever tried. But, because handing over a bottle of snail mucus on a major holiday might seem a wee but strange, these sheet masks are a quality alternative. They contain the award-winning snail slime, are highly hydrating and work for most any skin type. Users report they help with skin inflammation and even rosacea, and this pack of 10 is a solid entry point into the famous K-beauty line — and you can’t beat the price. $15 at Amazon

Amazon While we’re talking retinol, this Sarah Jessica Parker-favorite brand is a drugstore skin-care legend for a reason: It’s proven. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried RoC’s Retinol Correxion night serum reported smoother skin after just a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after a week and visibly firmer after a month. RoC’s retinol serum is also recommended and tested by dermatologists. And, it’s among Amazon’s highest-rated skin care products with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. $20 at Amazon

Sephora Even as a kind of obnoxious beauty snob, I can’t tell you how excited I’d be to receive this stellar 3-in-1 skin-care kit as a gift. It’s made specifically to treat an uneven complexion and each of the products — a mild exfoliator, a vitamin C serum and a high-quality sunscreen — works to brighten, lighten and smooth rough skin. If you haven’t tried Paula’s Choice products for yourself, they’re among the most reliably effective and the brand is among the most trusted. The “skin perfecting” exfoliator, which is included in this set, has racked up tens of thousands of five-star reviews with legions of fans across the internet. It’s especially good for addressing mature skin issues, like discoloration and enlarged pores. $59 at Sephora

Amazon Martha Stewart is a lady who loves facials. In fact, according to her website, she’s been getting the same one, at the same place — the Mario Badescu Spa in New York City — for 40 years. So it should come as little surprise that most all of her favorite skin care products are from the high-quality Mario Badescu line. Martha’s faves include this mega popular collagen mask, which is specially formulated to work for both mature and sensitive skin. The award-winning product is made from collagen and kaolin clay and is meant to tighten, firm and bring moisture to parched faces, necks and even decolleté. Save $8 with Prime $12 at Amazon

Amazon Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is one of the most effective beauty products I’ve ever tried, and this six-month supply will last you. Honestly, I like this skin rejuvenating serum so much, if I had to pick one desert-island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would be this. The lactic-acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dullest, dreariest complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough texture and clarifies an uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night and, while this sale price still isn’t cheap, a little goes a long way. Save $11 with Prime $32 at Amazon

Best Black Friday hair-care deals

Crave Naturals Fine or thin hair tends to tangle more than thicker ‘dos but many brushes can add to to thinning or shedding by tearing and damaging the strands you have left. Enter this wildly smooth and effective brush, which is a breeze to use on wet or dry hair and gentle enough for even those of us who are balding a bit. At this Black Friday price — nearly 60% off! — it’s also a major value. $12 at Amazon

Amazon A quick Nutrafol review: I did not want to like this product. It’s waaayy too expensive. And I don’t like swallowing four horse pills every morning. BUT — and this is a big “but” — when taken consistently, Nutrafol really works for thinning hair, it helped stop my shedding and, after four months, I even saw new hair growth. Right now is a good time to try it for yourself: a one month supply is currently 20% off. Save $18 with Prime $70 at Amazon

Amazon Every once in a while a popular internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work and then am pleasantly surprised (okay, more like shocked) when it does. Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It’s a repairing treatment that’s meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5 to 15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: my thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn’t feel weighed down. Though it does make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks. $8 at Amazon

Olaplex A rare sale! Drew Barrymore’s favorite hair serum product started as a salon-only treatment, but during the pandemic was made available to its devoted fans (including Margot Robbie) for at-home use. Kim Kardashian loved the hair-softening, hair-strengthening effects of this formula so much, she once used “Olaplexing” as verb. $21 at Amazon

Ulta Extremely rare sale alert! Jennifer Aniston’s high-end hair-care line is rarely marked down, and this 30% discount makes for an excellent opportunity to try her mane-transforming products. The all-natural, cruelty- and paraben-free formula is made from — of all things — chia seeds, and it’s clinically proven to reduce hair breakage by 68% after just one use. $26 at Ulta

PURA D’OR Pura D’or’s bestselling anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner rarely go on sale! Now’s the time to scoop up this award-winning set, which is made with a mix of biotin and organic ingredients like nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil. It’s also clinically proven to reduce hair thinning while promoting hair strength and reducing breakage. More than 20,000 happy Amazon customers give Pura D’d’or’s set a perfect score, including one ecstatic fan who said: “10 stars!!!! I’ve been dealing with hair thinning and some breakage since 2020 and I’ve done everything and nothing worked. I’ve only used this shampoo and conditioner four times in two weeks and I have a lot of baby hair growing on top of my head. … Whoever made this product, thank you very, very much!!!!” $34 at Amazon

Amazon When your thin hair is fragile like mine is, frequent washing comes with serious risks. Just washing and blow drying can lead to excess shedding, which is why I avoid it as often as I can. Instead, I use high-quality dry shampoos a few times a week, like this one from Dry Bar. It smells amazing (like a luxe Hawaiian vacation), freshens my mop and boosts my hair’s volume too. Scoop it up now at 30% off — it rarely, if ever, goes on sale. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears by this hair elixir which, she explains, gives her mane “the look and feel of 3,000 more strands.” The lightweight, non-sticky spray is made with keratin, collagen and biotin and — according to both Richards and numerous five-star reviewers — effectively boosts hair volume along with strengthening fine and thin hair. “I have tried three other spray-in hair thickeners and this is the only one that has truly made my hair feel fuller,” raved one five-star fan. “The price is also reasonable. I can’t afford super pricey hair products that I use daily.” $13 at Amazon

Living proof If I could only purchase one thickening hairspray for the rest of my days, it would be this truly fantastic product from beloved hair care line Living Proof. The lightweight, gorgeous-smelling spritz manages to thicken my fine strands without making my hair at all crunchy or weighed down. It’s one of the few hair care products I travel with — the dry formula also extends shampoo time by days. I’m stocking up today: this Black Friday price is the lowest I’ve seen. $25 at Amazon

Vegamour Another major deal alert! This top-selling hair treatment is a favorite of celebs (including Nicole Kidman) and we can see why: The wildly popular serum promises to promote growth and improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller and, with this Black Friday deal, it’s nearly 30% off. “After six weeks of usage, I can tell a notable difference in the amount of hair I am shedding as well as a visible increase in my hair density,” said one user. “I have a long way to go, but I am loving the results I am seeing now.” Save $16 with Prime $48 at Amazon

Amazon At first you’re going to feel like an overindulged princess when slumbering upon this luxurious silk pillowcase. But then you learn the facts: Silk pillowcases support the health of both skin AND your hair. Research shows they can help prevent shedding and breakage and can keep your hair from frizzing overnight, leading to less styling and a healthier mane overall. Save $5 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Best Black Friday beauty tool deals

Amazon This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it’s currently down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it’ll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $499 at Amazon

Amazon This ultra-portable, pen-size shaver eradicates unwanted facial hair with the touch of a button. The clever dual-head design works in a flash on unwanted nose and ear hair (it’s good for brow touch-ups and one-off chin whiskers too, though it’s too narrow to tackle larger swaths like a full mustache). I actually keep one of these in my car to zap unruly black strands whenever they unexpectedly appear. Another cool feature? The TouchBeauty is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower while you’re waiting for your conditioner to set. $14 at Amazon

Conair Like many of the 22,000-plus five-star reviewers, I bought this truly excellent hair dryer last year and never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle and, from my experience, helps smooth frizz without a lot of time or any serious blowout skill. $35 at Amazon

Amazon This multi-use hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you’ll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 75% — you’re looking at one of the lowest-ever prices we’ve seen. Save $10 with Prime $50 at Amazon

NuFace It’s not just industry experts recommending you shop beauty appliances this month — I myself invested in this gold-standard at-home microcurrent device during Black Friday last year. It’s a noninvasive way to tone and firm sagging skin on the face and neck — and, if used consistently (which, ahem, I’m guilty of not always doing!), it’s clinically proven to work. Plus, it’s nearly $40 off on Amazon. $180 at Amazon

Sephora I’ve rarely experienced a faster blowout than with this sleek, ion-air, travel-sized dryer from beloved brand T3. It’s compact, but powerful enough to be used every day and designed to specifically, quickly and gently dry hair while minimizing frizz and — because it’s so speedy — retaining glossiness and shine. If you’re curious, now’s the time to try it: it’s currently 30% off, the lowest price I’ve seen all year. This would also be an amazing for any woman in your life who’s frequently on the go. $112 at Sephora

Amazon If you’re tired of frequent shaving or the nonstop battle with stubble but don’t want to invest hundreds in pricey hair removal treatments at a salon, XSoul’s easy-to-use permanent follicle-banishing device just might be for you. “[A] Smooth, painless and permanent hair removal at home,” raved one of thousands of five-star reviewers. “The treatments are surprisingly painless, even on sensitive areas like the bikini line and underarms. After a few uses, I started noticing a real reduction in hair growth, especially on my legs and arms. If you’re looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to tackle unwanted hair, this IPL device is a solid investment.” $63 at Amazon

Best Black Friday makeup deals

Amazon These bestselling makeup blenders — now over 50% off — have been swirling around the beauty world for their bouncy, absorbent material and convenient teardrop shape (especially great for getting into corners, comparable to some of the more expensive blenders on the scene). They’re endorsed by over 75,000 customers (including me) and they’re hypoallergenic, latex-free and easy to clean. Save $7 with Prime $6 at Amazon

Amazon This is my favorite mascara of the year at the lowest price I’ve ever seen! It both thickens sparse lashes and removes easily, which means there’s less risk of delicate hair loss. More than 77,000 reviewers rave about Lash Sensational on Amazon, all stating something along the lines of, “10/10 would recommend, I’ve ordered this six times now … it’s the best mascara I’ve ever used.” Truly, it’s that good. And right now you can scoop it up for just $9. $9 at Amazon

Sephora Sure, it costs more than I paid for a week’s groceries when I was 25, but listen: Sometimes you just want a little luxury in your life, to know that all this hard work you do means you can occasionally splash out on yourself. This gorgeous, glossy-but-not-too-glossy, non-drying Tom Ford lipstick is worth the splurge. While there are six shades included in the current sale, I’m partial to “Ile D’Amour” — a sexy, ’80s-business-lady-out-on-the-town red. $53 at Sephora

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

